Waitress Receives $ 1,700 Donated After Customer Failed To Tip In Protest Of NJ COVID Restrictions; and now he will share them



The new “normal” remains controversial.

Photo: Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

NJ server receives almost $ 2,000 after customer refuses to tip over COVID-19 rules https://t.co/7loZA8YH3k pic.twitter.com/BJhC05f1wj – FOX 2 Detroit (@ FOX2News) April 12, 2021

Residents of Morristown (New Jersey) have come together to emotionally and financially support a nurse who works as a waitress in a local restaurant, after a client did not leave her a tip, writing in return an annoyed note about the current restrictions on the coronavirus.

Like many restaurants during the pandemic, “Glenbrook Brewery,” which reopened just five weeks ago, has instituted a 90 minute time limit for clients that they eat right there. However, one customer apparently did not like that policy and chose not to tip his $ 86.37 meal the night of April 9. And on his receipt, he wrote: “I’m sorry the server is ruined by this. Don’t kick out paying customers after 90 minutes. “

Heath Traver, co-owner and main brewer of the establishment, told Fox News that the policy is in place as a way to reduce the restaurant’s wait time while following the state guidelines on coronavirus. Currently, New Jersey requires that the indoor dining room be limited to 50% capacity, with groups of eight or fewer, and tables six feet apart.

“We are very limited in our seating capacity and that, with quite high demand … is causing queues and we are just trying to deal with that as best we can in the fairest way possible.” And “if there is no queue, then you can spend as long as you want,” he emphasized.

One of the waitresses, who only gave her first name, Beth, related that last Friday when one of her tables approached the 90-minute mark, she let them know they would have to leave soon. After people paid, they asked to speak to the manager. It was then that he saw the protest note they left.

By transcending the story to Facebook, the virtual group “Morristown Stimulus Plan,” founded last year as a way to support local businesses and restaurants, raised about $ 1,700 for Beth to make up for the loss of her tip on Friday, she reported. Today.

Beth, who is also a registered nurse, works at Glenbrook to help pay for her doctoral program. But instead of using the $ 1,700 for school or vacations, she said she plans to give back to the community.

Specifically, he will take 20% of what would have corresponded to him for Friday’s account, and the rest will be shared with his colleagues who were active that night and will also buy meals at local restaurants to donate to health workers.