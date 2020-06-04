Popular in New Zealand, lThe Waitomo Caves Thousands of tiny blue lights are enclosed in the ceiling by a rare natural phenomenon.

Waitomo Caves are famous for one thing: worms. And not just any old worm but shiny worms!

Wooden stairs lead to the stalagmite and stalactite area. There, tourists take photos and carefully observe the hundreds of formations in brown, pink and white colors that rise from the floor or drop from the ceiling. Minutes later, a guide gives the signal. Visitors keep their cameras and board a small boat.

The boat navigates underground rivers through tunnels that lead them into a cave. The funny thing is that it is not dark: on the ceiling thousands of tiny blue lights illuminate the place as if it were the sky covered with stars.

Tourists are stunned by such a spectacle, but they cannot take photos or video: the image can only be retained in their memory during the 45 minutes that the tour takes in this place. It is the Waitomo Caves, located in New Zealand.

Also, what gives such uniqueness to this site are worms of a type of firefly call Luminous Arachnocampa. The members of this endemic species capture flying insects like spiders, that is, they hang threads of a sticky substance in which their victims are trapped.

Photo: Matteo Colombo- .

How does this species illuminate the cave?

Its bioluminescence is due to a reaction between substances they emit and the oxygen in the air.

Waitomo caves are ideal for this species because it needs very humid and dark places, where in addition the ceiling must be as straight as possible to hang its traps, and out of the force of the wind.

Its life span is 11 months and it is divided into four stages; the larval is the longest and covers nine months. In their adult stage they only live three days, which they use to reproduce and lay eggs, since they do not have a digestive system to feed and survive longer.

Adult luminous arachnocampa, inhabitants of Waitomo caves. Photo: Douglas Steven Kerr

This place, now visited by thousands of tourists a year, was first explored in 1887 by Maori chief (a Polynesian ethnicity) Tane Tinorau and the English inspector Fred Mace, who built a raft out of flax stalks (a herbaceous plant grown in Europe) and lit with candles.

On their first inspection they discovered the small lights in the ceiling and on their subsequent visits they found more affordable access. Two years later, in 1889, the cave was opened to visitors by Tane and his wife Huti, and in 1906 the government took over the administration; in 1989 it was returned to the family of the Maori chief and today a large part of the personnel who make the tourist visits are his descendants.

Text published in Special Strange Science-Very Interesting Mexico.

