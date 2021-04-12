Waiting week on the Challenger and ITF circuits

In a week where the spring clay tour has begun in the ATP and WTA circuits with an extraordinary performance of Spanish tennis with several records included, the Spanish participation in the most modest circuits, ITF Y Challenger, has been scarce.

Two names stand out on the ITF women’s circuit. In the 15k of Antalya (Turkey), Rosa Vicens has reached the individual semifinals and in the $ 25k tournament in Cordoba (Argentina), Mara Gutirrez has reached the quarter-finals in the singles draw.

Two other names stand out on the ITF men’s circuit. In the 15k of Shymkent (Kazakhstan), José Francisco Vidal has reached the doubles semifinals. And in Antalya (Turkey), at the $ 15k box, Pablo Calls He has been the best Spaniard reaching the quarterfinals.

This new week, the ITF women’s circuit repeats the formula. A $ 60k painting (Oeiras, Portugal), a box of 25k dollars (Calvi, France) and four $ 15k venues: Cairo (Egypt), Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

The ITF men’s circuit brings two 25k dollar frames in Meerbusch (Germany) and Reus (Spain). Options are completed with up to five $ 15k frames: Cairo (Egypt), Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

The circuit Challenger enters the second week of April with three tournaments. On Belgrade (Serbia) category 125 tournament, in Orlando (Florida, USA) tournament 80 and in Split (Croatia) another category 80 tournament.