Waiting time to be able to sign

It has been more than a month since Espanyol made its return to the First Division official, but the return to the top Spanish competition has not served for the sports management to have been able to move token.

It is true that Rufete has been able to confirm the Dimata, Vadillo and Miguelón signings, but these were already taken for granted. Furthermore, they had a signed clause whereby, in the event of promotion, they automatically became Spanish players.

Waiting for La Liga

The problem of the incorporations does not reside in the financial availability of the club, but in the late publication by La Liga on the concrete figures for the club. salary limit.

Despite this, both the sports management and the club are already working on different stages. Due to the restrictions arising from the pandemic, all La Liga clubs have a balance they must balance before they can sign. In the case of Espanyol, this is expected to be negative, so it will have to be compensated.

Market search

Both Vicente Moreno and his coaching staff seem to be very clear about what the team needs when it comes to incorporating players. On the sidelines of the returns of the young Victor Gomez and Moha, both loaned quite prominently last season at Mirandés, the arrival of a striker.

The names of the battering rams Ruben Castro (40 years old) and Negredo (36 years old), from Cartagena and Cádiz respectively, are on the sports management table.