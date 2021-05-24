Waiting for the status of Leclerc’s Ferrari, this is how the Monaco GP grid remains

The Monaco Grand Prix grid will be led by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari after the home driver set the fastest time in qualifying despite crashing on his last attempt.

Although Ferrari communicated on Saturday afternoon that an initial analysis had not revealed significant damage to the car of Charles LeclercIt will not be until this morning that the Italian team will have a more accurate idea of ​​the real state of the gearbox of car # 16.

Therefore, if finally said gearbox should not be replaced, Leclerc will avoid the penalty of five positions and will be able to start the home race in first position and with Max verstappen as the main opponent to victory on a circuit that will undoubtedly team up with him if he is able to maintain first position after the opening lap.

Further back, Carlos Sainz will start fourth with the aspiration to get the third podium of his career, while Fernando Alonso He will start with no other intention than to take advantage of the possible unforeseen events that may arise from a delayed 17th position.

The only sanctioned is Mick schumacher, who after his accident in FP3 saw his mechanics have to replace the gearbox, although by not taking part in qualifying his situation did not change at all despite the penalty of five positions on the grid.

Starting grid of the 2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

PosiciónPilotoEquipoSanciónPosición in Q1ºCharles LeclercFerrari = 2ºMax VerstappenRed Bull = 3ºValtteri BottasMercedes = 4ºCarlos SainzFerrari = 5ºLando NorrisMcLaren = 6ºPierre GaslyAlphaTauri = 7ºLewis HamiltonMercedes = 8ºSebastian VettelAston Martin = 9ºSergio PérezRed Bull = 10ºAntonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo = 11ºEsteban OconAlpine = 12ºDaniel RicciardoMcLaren = 13ºLance StrollAston Martin = 14ºKimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo = 15ºGeorge RussellWilliams = 16ºYuki TsunodaAlphaTauri = 17ºFernando AlonsoAlpine = 18ºNicholas LatifiWilliams = 19ºNikita MazepinHaas = 20ºMick SchumacherHaas5 positionsAbsent

The Monaco Grand Prix will start this Sunday at 15:00 CET, check the options you have to follow it live.