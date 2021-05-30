Waiting for the imminent report to Congress

UFOs and the Pentagon: Awaiting the imminent report to Congress.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

US intelligence agencies are expected to present a report to Congress in a few days on ‘the unidentified aerial phenomena, sparking renewed interest and speculation about how the government has handled the sightings of mysterious flying objects, and whether there is any. an explanation about them.

The unclassified report, compiled by the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense, aims to make public what the Pentagon knows about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and the data analyzed on those encounters.

While UFOs have been a part of American mythology for years, this report is different. Legitimate debates over UFO sightings have gained attention in recent years after photos and videos from the US Navy were leaked showing mysterious objects flying in US airspace.