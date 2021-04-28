Wagging her charms, Alexa Dellanos models from the beach

Shaking her charms, Alexa Dellanos models from the beach | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model American Alexa Dellanos enjoys being the center of attention whether on the internet or in real life so she always looks her best when going out beach or pool wearing her best swimsuits like the one with the cow print we saw yesterday.

On this occasion the young woman recorded a video totally dedicated to her audience in which she could not help showing off her charms while walking with her swimsuit from print of a coquettish cow, which has been considered one of the favorites of the faithful fans.

It’s about a short video that barely lasts a few seconds but it was all worth watching and his audience is more than happy to have witnessed them, in it we can see how he walks on the sand of the beach with what is his swimsuit so small that he could not with his huge charms.

It should be remembered that Alexa is daughter of one of the most important and professional Telemundo presenters who enjoy their work Myrka dellanos and many consider that for this reason it is popular, however, Alexa has worked with very important brands and has already grown in popularity on its own.

These types of videos are frequently placed in their stories and we take care of rescuing them for you so that you do not miss them even though they disappear within 24 hours of being published as is customary in that section of the website. social network and photos platform.

Many Internet users start to imagine what it would be like to be Alec Monopoly, the talented boyfriend of the young American who by the way is also an artist and muralist dedicated to making art and sharing it to the world, also collaborating with some important brands.

There is no doubt that together they are a great team and in fact they help a lot by recording each other helping to create their video blogs for their respective YouTube channels.

If you enjoy the content of the beautiful Alexa Dellanos, it would be best to keep an eye on Show News, because we will bring you her best publications, stories, news, curiosities and much more that the young woman gives us so that we continue to enjoy her almost every day.