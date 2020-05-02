Dwyane Wade, former NBA player and legend of Miami Heat, is currently producing a new documentary about the gold medal achieved by the United States Basketball Team in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, in which he himself was a participant in the feat.

After the success of ‘The Last Dance’ since the first two chapters were released a little over a week and a half ago, the world of documentary is experiencing exponential growth. However, Wade’s project, ‘Redeem Team’, began to be prepared about a year ago, so it is not a product that emerged as a result of the 1998 Bulls documentary.

The end that this documentary will have has recently been brought forward, and it is the match between the United States and Spain that decided the gold medal. Those Olympics are remembered by Dwyane Wade with special affection. The three-time NBA champion (2006, 2012 and 2013, all with the Heat), assures that this medal served to redeem himself from the criticism that left him as a ‘finished player’:

“I will always remember that year (2008) and I will always remember those games. People said it was over, that I was not going to recover from the injuries I suffered during the previous two years. Somehow I turned it in my favor, and it worked for me to redeem myself. That team, that Team USA, was something special, that’s why I want to move this project forward. “

