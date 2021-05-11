Wade Miley confessed to feeling the help of the Hulk to launch his No-Hitter to Cleveland

Say the Hulk’s power helped Wade miley On the night of May 7, pitching his no-hitter, no-run game, is surreal. Although for the opener himself Cincinnati Reds yes he could have had a kind of sentimental injection for the direct bonding of his son.

“I have to give a little hello, my son made me wear this Hulk tattoo on my forearm,” Miley told the television network that broadcast the game. “I may have to get the real Hulk tattoo,” he added.

It meant so much to him that he will think about getting the tattoo permanently, as his son did. For now he will try to get it tattooed again temporarily.

Cincinnati beat the Cleveland “Tribe” 3-0 and Miley fanned eight opponents on 114 pitches. He only awarded a ticket that prevented him from completing a Perfect Game.

Relive Wade Miley’s historic moment! 💪🙌 # Reds pic.twitter.com/rWqdveLUvw – Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 8, 2021

Thus, the little four-year-old boy gave his father his good vibes to get on the hill and have one of the best nights of his life, or of his sports career.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, since 1917 there were not four no-hitters or runs before reaching the end of May.

