Some people’s hobby is going to the beach, while others’ hobby is killing villains with their bare hands. Imagine that person whose hobby is to make the necks thunder until the last breath is lost measured 6’7 ”and weighed over 230 pounds. Let’s add that on top of that size and weight he was an ex-professional fighter and ex-boxing fighter with exposed knuckles. There would be multiple reasons to fear for your life. But, there is nothing to fear unless you dedicate your life to doing evil. Stu Bennett, previously known Wade Barrett, stars in the action movie I am Vengeance: Retaliation.

This gives life to the character John Gold, a soldier in the special forces division of United Kingdom trained to end evil and with a particular thirst to eliminate traitors. Gold He is that individual trained to murder you with his own hands and who enjoys killing people. A British lethal weapon seeking revenge and determined to make his enemy pay for betraying him.

His enemy is nothing more and nothing less than Vinnie Jones, a renowned ex-soccer player and actor known for his roles in movies like EuroTrip, X-Men The Last Stand, The Condemned, You May Not Kiss the Bride, among many other movies. Vinnie Jones brings to life the villain who will earn your hatred in the movie, Teague, the traitor who Gold wants to murder. However, Gold is in an internal dilemma between ending the life of Teague and give him the easy way out of the world or take him to the appropriate authorities to pay for his war crimes and make hell for himself every second of his life. The film explores the character played by Bennett and the dilemma between good and evil.

When Bennett decided to take him to the right authorities, the woman who will leave you speechless, Jen Quaid, played by the actress, appears on the scene. Katrina Durden. the same Bennett He said it in the movie: “I have to be honest with you. My money is with her (meaning he bets on her in any fight). ” While John Gold is determined to bring Teague to pay for your crimes, Jen Quaid He will constantly be hunting Teague to end his life. Why does this beautiful and dangerous woman want to blow the brains out of her Teague? To avenge her father’s death.

This is where the situation gets complicated. ¿How to convince such a dangerous and skilled woman to put her personal vendetta aside to do the right thing? “Please help me do this the right way. ” It is that internal dilemma between the voice of consciousness and the desire to avenge the being you loved the most. This mixed with the different concepts of legal justice vs. earthly justice.

The film has action from start to finish and a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Do you like 80s action movies? This movie is for you, because it maintains the essence of the legitimate and each clash of knuckles against a face has a purpose. The movie has fight scenes from the start that will make you stand up and throw punches into the air.

Everyone’s performance, especially Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) and Jones, they give a special touch to the film, since they are two people who in real life can destroy any human being if they want to. But the performance of Katrina Durden It will make you understand that a woman can be as dangerous or even more dangerous than any man. If I had to summarize the film in five points, they would be:

1- Legitimacy of the characters and actors

2- Extremely exciting fights

3- rivers of blood

4- Female equity

5- The pleasure of listening to the bones of the neck breaking

I highly recommend that you take a chance and watch this movie. It will be available from tomorrow, Friday June 19, in United States and Puerto Rico. It will be released in the UK for release on July 13 and is expected to be available in Latin America and Spain in 4 weeks from tomorrow. The movie is available to pre-order right now at ITunes, Amazon Prime, Microsoft Store and Google Play. I assure you it will be worth every penny and every second of your time. Get it right now. Do not forget to follow on your social networks Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) & I am Vengeance: Retaliation.

