Wade Barrett, one of the most outstanding superstars on the roster of WWE Over the past decade, you have had a chance to have a career in recent years with quite a few good points, as well as bad, within the company of Vince McMahon.

As we report, Barrett recently had the privilege of being on the podcast of Colt Cabana, “Art Of Wrestling” and be interviewed by him. During the Interview, Wade Y Cabin They have been able to talk about various wrestling topics. Some of the most outstanding were about his stay for the promotion of OVW or about how Dusty Rhodes saved his career.

About OVW:

For me, OVW has been one of my favorite periods in my career. I felt like I was having the greatest adventure of all time. I was there for 5 months of my career there, and I was able to improve and learn more than at any time in my career.

Apparently, when Barrett was hired by WWE and was still in the UK, Wade told Cabana that he was originally not supposed to stay in the United States after his training ended.

Barrett stated that WWE officials changed plans and 8 other talents they had signed on (including Drew McIntyre and Sheamus) to remain in the United States.

We entered OVW and started training. It was 2008 and it was when the economy was not doing very well. Around that time, guys started getting thrown in there and we finally ended up just Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and me. And on the other hand, the plan was to hire eight of us guys. To take us to OVW and then FCW to train us and then return us to the UK to establish a training center there, which would have been OVW U.K or whatever they wanted to call it. We were going to be the experienced guys who were going to train other British guys.

On how Dusty Rhodes saved his career:

I had very good luck with Dusty Rhodes. He liked how it was and liked me. He was a commentator on the show. Dusty was writing the script for the show and at the same time was at the commentators’ table, so his hands were really busy. There came a time when he realized he had to step back so as not to have his hands so full, so he made the decision to give the boys a chance at the commentators’ table. One day he came and told me, “Stu, today you are going to be at the commentators’ table” And he was like; “No, do you really need me?” And he said to me; “I like the way you speak, go and do it.”

Wade continued:

I hadn’t done this before, so I had no choice but to do it. All the time I was thinking, “I’m doing very badly.” Occasionally, Dusty would come and whisper in my ear that he was doing well, and then I would have thought that I was making him happy and therefore that was good. I finished my job and then Dusty said to me; “You’re going to be commenting every week from now on. You are now the commentator.

