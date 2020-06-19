Former WWE superstar Wade Barrett, whose real name is Stu Bennett, opened up on a possible return to the company, surprising everyone.

The former intercontinental champion and leader of Nexus, did an interview with Comic Book Movie to promote his latest film, I Am Vengeance: Retaliation.

Although Barrett has mentioned in the past that he was miserable in WWE at the end of his career and that he currently works for the NWA as a commentator, Barrett is open to fighting again.

Wade Barrett ready to fight again even within WWE

In fact, in the interview, he made it known that he’s willing to hear an offer from any wrestling promotion, be it WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling.

“When I left there [WWE], I was of the opinion that my working relationship with them had definitely ended. ” “I was pretty angry and hurt, with a couple of people when I was working there and when I left, I was also upset with a couple of people in management.” “I think time heals wounds, and let’s just say, I certainly don’t have much anger and suspicion left over what happened in the past now.”

Barrett pointed out who does not have an automatic hatred with the company itself or the people who work there. He added that he has no ingrained loyalty to wherever they call him.

“If there was an offer, I would approach it as a normal business decision if it was an offer from AEW or Ring or Honor or New Japan, or something like that. It is simply a business decision: is it worth it? Do I like the offer? Do I like the project? I think what they are offering me is really going to happen? That’s another big one. I would approach anything that comes my way, the same as I would do with any other company to be honest with you.

Barrett later stated that he has situations that play in his head at times about mistakes made in the past by WWE, but he can’t complain about how things went for him. He noted that he wished his WWE career had been different and with some minor decisions or performances in history.

Barrett thanked WWE for allowing him to get paid well and transitioning to a different lifestyle through movies.

Barrett also spoke about the movie, Cody Rhodes said he believes Barrett can still be a world champion which is a great sign for a possible appeal to AEW flashes.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.