We recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Nexus’ arrival in WWE, a very interesting faction led by Wade Barrett who with better creative management was able to become one of the best in the company’s history.

Although it was recently learned that Barrett turned down the offer of an appearance alongside Nexus at WrestleMania 36, ​​new statements in which he lashes out at Drew McIntyre could signal a possible return of the fighter and faction to WWE.

Wade Barrett attacks Drew – Nexus could still return

When Drew McIntyre was crowned the first British WWE champion, Wade Barrett claimed in an interview that he was happy about it, but now the version has changed:

“Change of idea. I had said that I was happy that Drew McIntyre had become the first Briton to become WWE World Champion. But I’m not happy about it anymore. In fact, I am very furious. I should have been the first British WWE World Champion because let’s be honest, Drew McIntyre knows I would kick his butt if I ever got a ring up against him again. That’s for sure, I’d kick his butt, and he knows it. ”

These comments have unleashed a huge wave of rumors, and various media claim that there is a possibility that Wade Barrett is once again having rapprochements with WWE for a return to the company, from the hand of Nexus.

At the beginning of the year, the company contacted some of the original members of Nexus, planning to make an angle for WrestleMania, but the health contingency and Barrett’s rejection stopped the plans and canceled the appearance. However, at the end of 2020, WWE could be making a second attempt, which would undoubtedly be very interesting.

