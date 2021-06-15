W-Series: free open viewing agreement

Now that you know where to see Formula 1, if you are passionate about motorsport and also want to see category W-Series With all the drivers of this world championship, you should know that there is an agreement to broadcast this championship in Spain in the open and completely free of charge. And it is that RTVE and TV3 have reached an agreement to get the rights.

Therefore, you will be able to see this season’s races on TVE and TV3, with our three spanish pilots: Belén García Espinar, Nerea Martí and Marta García. With them the entertainment will be guaranteed, and the action on the track to leave Spain high as well. And all this without paying a penny in any payment platform thanks to this agreement of the public channels.

The W-Series Championship kicks off on Saturday June 26 at the Red Bull Ring, the Austrian circuit. This 2021 season he will return after the decision to completely suspend the 2020 edition due to the pandemic. A pretty strict decision regarding what was decided for other categories like F1.

You already know that the championship is run with equal cars, to ensure maximum equality. Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 chassis are used with Alfa Romeo engines. As for the number of drivers, the 20 that had been selected for last year will continue, and this time they will have the opportunity to get on the car after this break that will have made them eternal.

And what is a championship only for women. Thanks to this category they will be able to demonstrate their skills and who knows if one day they will also be able to make the leap to Formula 1. Although you already know that it has been highly questioned, even by some drivers who consider it a “poisoned candy” to focus on this world championship and away from F1. Others on the other hand defend it …