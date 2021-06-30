W-Series: Belén García Espinar starts strong in the championship

The Austrian GP kicked off the championship of the 2021 W-Series, after a year of absence due to the pandemic. Now the World Cup returns with three Spanish women, and the truth is that one of them, Belén García Espinar, did quite well. The driver with the number 22 was classified as the third fastest in the qualifying session and fought in the race for the podium in the first round of the season.

In the end he was able to defend his position after a bad start, but would finish off the podium in fourth position. However, it is a fantastic position for a difficult race, as she herself stressed: “It was a difficult race today at the end. The start was not very good, but I was quite aggressive and I think it worked. I’m happy with how it went.

«I have shown myself and the whole world that I can be there, even being a rookie in the W-Series in which it is only my second season in single-seaters. «. Despite the fact that the pilot from L’Ametlla del Vallés (Barcelona) finished in P4, the truth is that she gave it her all and was fighting until the end, being the best of the debutants after 20 laps of attack.

Belén was the first and only (for now) woman to achieve a victory in an official FIA competition when she was competing in Formula 4, the championship that she previously disputed in this foray into 100% female competition.

The next race of the 2021 W-Series championship, and another test for Belén and the others, will be next weekend. Without rest, and it will also run on the circuit Red bull ring as a prelude to the Austrian Formula 1 GP, which also repeats a race on this track. From here we wish Belén all the luck, so that she surprises us with another fantastic performance …