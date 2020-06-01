Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 5

Rapper W Corona knows that in times of crisis, it is best to offer joy and positive messages.

With this conviction, the also producer from Monterrey released his recent material, Nueva Ruta, whose first three singles, Tabla Chico, California High (ft El Chino del Rancho) and Abusando # 1, have made quite a bit of noise and have been placed thanks to the accordion mix. , the sixth bass and the tololoche, with preprogrammed sounds.

W Corona told this newspaper: “Nueva Ruta is a combination of Mexican and urban music; where songs such as Cuadro Chico and Bendecido stand out. Last year we decided to make a regional song and found that it sounded good, although it was new to me. ” Actually, he added, we continue to rap, but with Mexican instruments.

His style, after 10 years of experience, defined: they are rhythms of a rapper with choirs of Mexican and regional music; they are themes for people to get ambient. This is what we really want, to have fun and have a good time at meetings or parties, although it is also interesting for these times in which we live.

The rapper has become one of the urban artists with the largest audience in Mexico and the United States. In 2012 he released, together with his colleague, Millonario, his first album titled Así soy yo, with which he revolutionized the hip hop scene, mixing street rap with electronic sounds and rock, allowing him to make his presence known in the national urban scene .

▲ New route, rapper’s second production, photo courtesy of Universal Music

W Corona also does not deny the reason for his interest in a genre that he also listened to as a child. In fact, when I decided to dedicate myself to music, we saw a promising future for rap; we started to like it and now what is happening confirms that initial idea.

Although the future is uncertain, the musician plans to continue his promotion in cities where he has the greatest number of listeners, such as Mexico City, Jalisco, Monterrey or Tijuana. We also want to tour the United States, but we will have to wait for the health emergency to pass soon.

He pointed out: “you have to take into account that music is for fun, singing and all that stuff; my songs have a positive message, like the song Blessed, my last single ”, where the musician, between thanks and memories, emphasizes in his rhythmic tune: the tickets that come to me will not make me change, friends.

.