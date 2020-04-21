Volkswagen do Brasil workers accepted this Monday, in online meetings, the company’s proposal to reduce the workload and wages by 30%. The measure applies to the approximately 17 thousand employees of the group’s four factories in the country and will be valid for three months.

The proposal also provides for the partial return of production on May 18, if the conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic are controlled. On that date, around 2,500 production employees are expected to return to the factory for work in one shift.

A group and about a thousand workers will go into lay-off (temporary suspension of contracts) and another team, with 1,200 people who have been at home since the beginning of January in this condition will return to work in June, according to information from Wellington Damasceno , director of industrial policies at the ABC Metalworkers Union.

Following MP 936, the federal government will pay part of the wage cut with money from the unemployment wage. Damasceno informs that Volkswagen has committed to complement the difference so that workers receive the equivalent to the full net salary (discounted INSS and IR). The MP also establishes a reduction in labor charges for the company.

“I have no report of any other agreement, so far, according to which the worker will receive 100% of the net salary”, says the union leader. “Even so, here at ABC there was 99% approval among the 5,411 workers who voted.”

When returning to the ABC factory, the focus should be on the production of the Nivus, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) fully developed in Brazil that will be launched at the end of this semester. The automaker is preparing the factory to prevent contagion from the coronavirus and will supply masks and gloves, in addition to measuring everyone’s temperature daily.

There will be more transport buses for employees so that they are not too close on the way to the factory and the work machinery will be arranged so that everyone keeps the distance provided by the health agencies. The same measures will be adopted in the factories in Taubaté and São Carlos, in São Paulo, and in the plant in São José dos Pinhais (PR). Until the publication of this article, Volkswagen had not commented on the agreement.

Partial resumption at Pirelli

So far, among the automakers that have already concluded workload and wage reduction agreements and temporary suspension of contracts in different conditions are General Motors, FCA Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan, PSA Peugeot Citroën and Caoa / Chery.

Today, part of the workers at the tire manufacturer Pirelli, who have been on collective vacations since March 23, has resumed partial activities at the plants in Campinas (SP) and Gravataí (RS). The Fira de Santana (BA) unit continues to stop.

