VW will launch the Multivan VII this year: all its secrets

VW has confirmed that later this year it will launch the seventh generation of the Multivan, one of its most popular commercial and multipurpose vehicles.

April 16, 2021 (12:50 CET)

Image of the VW Multivan T61 Cruise

The VW Multivan (also known as Transporter in its variant of more professional use or more specifically focused on the business world) will release a new generation very soon, specifically the seventh, as confirmed in the last hours by senior officials of the German company. Specifically, it will be at the end of this year when the special department of commercial vehicles of the German company will reveal all the official information of the Multivan VII.

At the moment, the German manufacturer has only published a first teaser or opening image as a preview of what will be Seventh generation VW Multivan. In this teaser, you can see in the front area a lighting strip that extends along the front grille, in the image and likeness of the Golf VIII.

Regarding its technical specifications, at the moment there is no data available in this regard, although the Head of Design for VW Commercial Vehicles, Albert Kirzinger, yes he has advanced some tracks of the Multivan VII: “His Central DNA is, of course, space. The new Multivan will have plenty of space, plus usable and modular flexibility”.

The first vehicle specifically launched under the name Multivan was presented in 1985 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, although has always been included in the Transporter range (with the differentiation that we mentioned before of both models).

First official teaser for the new VW Multivan.

In the history of VW Multivan, on the generation T3 it included rear seats that could be converted into a bed, as well as offering other practical elements such as a folding table. Over the years, the German firm has been adding to this vehicle another series of practical elements and functional technologies to make trips on board more pleasant and comfortable.

The seventh generation of the model, according to the German manufacturer, it will be “the best Multivan ever: more sustainable, more comfortable, safer, smarter, better connected and of higher quality than ever ”. From the German brand it is also added that “with this new model, the Hannover commercial vehicle specialists will transfer the DNA of this iconic vehicle and its lifestyle associated with the digitized and electrified era“.