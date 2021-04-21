VW Polo 2021, a mini Golf with evolutions of the Seat Ibiza

Good news… VW to keep GTi versions in new 2021 Polo. That ensures, although We already guessed it, more powerful engines than those that will be launched initially, all of them with the 1.0 TSi engine in petrol or gas. We also hope, as in the case of Seat Ibiza 2021, the arrival of the 1.5 TSi engine for an intermediate version, either with 130 or 150 hp. What you won’t see in the 2021 VW Polo anymore, as it happened with the last range update, they are diesel engines.

And at least until an absolutely new generation, you won’t see hybrid versions either As the Toyota yaris or the Clio E-Tech, for example. But VW Polo is going to raise the bar enormously in different areas, and not just exterior design, by the way, now recognizable by several new elements. For example, it is the first time the rear light clusters are divided into two sections, also achieving an effect that accentuates the width of the car. Percent, since we talk about dimensions, they have hardly changed and just the roof line, about an inch lower, presents changes.

VW Polo 2021.

All VW Polo 2021 have rear led lights that in the case of the higher versions also have dynamic turn signals or a different frequency pattern in case of emergency braking. The headlights are also of the LED type for all versions, as are the indicators in the case of the versions that mount them, while the more advanced lighting equipment, the IQ. Matrix Led are equipped as standard in the top finishes —Style and R-Line— and also distinguish the front of the VW Polo because characterize their light signature with a led band that joins the two headlights through the lower area of ​​the grill. The bumpers are new, detailed with more specifically designed air intakes finished in matt black in the case of the R-Lline versions, with a more dynamic character than the rest of the versions of the range, except, of course, the GTi.

New finish structure: Polo, Life, Style, R-Line and GTi lines

One of the biggest transformations of the range is that we can forget about talking about basic Polo. There are no longer versions with a rigid dashboard: all have slush or padded materials for the upper area and each finish has an interior style of upholstery or trim. The new VW Polo 2021 has also now a new central airbag that prevents the front occupants from impacting each other in the event of a sidecar, now completing safety with a new automated driving system that is considered Level 2. IQ. Travel Assist, optional, combines the functions of the adaptive cruise control and the Lane Assist (standard in all versions), along with other elements such as Front Assist or automatic transmission assuming basic autonomous driving functions up to a speed of 210 km / h.

VW Polo 2021: this is its interior.

More news … in front of the driver. Steering wheels now capacitive – mandatory in case of certifying a Level 2 of autonomous driving – and of a multifunction type from the first finish, new infotainment systems. In this sense, we have to distinguish two electrical architectures, and based on this, different infotainment systems, applications or remote options. In the case of the Polo finish, it is the only one in which MBI2 is used, while the rest use the latest generation MBI3 architecture. As it is, the Polo and Life finishes are the only ones used by the Composition Media radio with a 6.5 ”screen. The Polo finish, however, is already characterized by its standard feature, in addition to the lane change warning or central aribag mentioned above, abdominal belt pretensioner, digital picture 8-inch Virtual Cockpit, power and heated exterior mirrors and 14-inch wheels. The VW Polo Life, add on the base Polo 15-inch wheels, steering wheel and gear knob in leather, central armrest with built-in USB-C and APP Connect.

Style and R-Line, more than in the equipment itself, are distinguished by their positioning: more luxurious or more dynamic, respectively. Common equipment is IQ lights. Matrix led type light, anti-fog also by LEDs, front and rear parking aid, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro frame and infotainment system 8-inch Ready2Discover; in this case, it comes prepared for navigation functions but the application as such you have to download and either subscribe or purchase it for life. The Style has 15-inch alloy wheels while the R-Line has 16-inch, also distinguishing itself by certain elements of interior and exterior decoration.

In terms of options, there are two superior multimedia equipment, called Discover Media, also with 8-inch hardware, or Discover Pro, in this case, with the 9.2-inch screen. Sunroof, 17-inch wheels, trailer hitch, system Keyless Access, voice control, tinted rear windows, a beatsAudio sound kit or a sports package, available for the Style and R-Line, that even firmer suspension, body height lowered by 15 mm and additional functions of the ESP to emulate a self-locking using the brakes.

VW Polo 2021.

The engines of the VW Polo 2021: at the moment, only 1.0 in gasoline and natural gas.

For launch, the VW Polo 2021 will launch with two drive technologies and four power levels, all of them, based on the 1.0 three-cylinder. The least powerful is the MPI —Atmospheric— of 80 hp and 5-speed box, an engine more intended for fleets than for the private customer. The next steps are already TSi versions, that is, with turbo. The TSi of 95 CV They come standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox and can optionally be equipped with the 7-speed DSG. The 110 hp TSimeanwhile, they always come standard with a DSG / 7 automatic gearbox. The new gas version, called TGi, will have an ECO label and a performance of 90 hp. An offer, for the moment, basic compared to the VW Polo of a decade ago, but adapted to the new needs of the customer. Shortly after its launch, the range will have more mechanical variants and the GTi will also arrive.