VW Golf GTE vs Mercedes A-Class 250e: which compact is better

Shining with their zero-emission potential and dynamic capabilities, the Mercedes A 250e and VW Golf GTE can boast of satisfying both emotions and reason.

Óscar Díaz / Photos: Félix Macías

April 10, 2021 (08:00 CET)

The plug-in hybrids They are on the way to becoming the new object of desire of the public as in their day were the GTI and until not long ago the ultra-performance diesel. Today, the demands of different driving and automotive make them a more than interesting option as they can move around almost noiselessly on a day-to-day basis, with a behavior that is as sweet as it is forceful in its response to the accelerator and a minimum cost during the first few minutes. dozens of kilometers, traveled without having to start their heat engines, and with the versatility of their condition as hybrids on excursions or weekend trips.

In this case, the electrification adds a second facet, exciting, eye-catching, emotional for its ability to accelerate the pulse when fully depressing the accelerator. A facet reinforced by styles as suggestive and evocative as the perforated discs of the Mercedes AMG kit, their sports seats, or the search for complicity that Volkswagen aims to equip the Golf GTE with classic GTI details.

Volkswagen Golf GTE

The hybridization is understood as a duality: benefits on the one hand and electrical conduction potential for another. It is an aspect in which the Mercedes stands out since allows you to exceed fifty kilometers, even on the road, to get close to the advertised 75 km in favorable environments and includes superior recharge potential. It has the advantage of a larger boost battery, which includes even fast recharge options up to 24 kW (Something not very relevant when talking about a hybrid car capable of charging in a couple of hours in a wallbox at 7.4 kW and that allows lowering the charging power so as not to punish unreinforced domestic installations). For its part, although the Golf is not so generous in its electric range —announces 64 km and without problems you exceed 40-, it does incorporate interesting options to manage battery power. It allows you to set a variable minimum energy threshold at will before the hybrid mode is activated and sets the option to force the use of the heat engine to gain electricity. A different matter is its plugged-in recharging potential, limited to 3.7 kW, which would fill the battery in about 4 hours.

VW Golf GTE vs Mercedes A250e: freedom of choice

The preference for electric use does not exclude the automatic activation of the hybrid mode if the energy demand is high and the two engines add their energy at the rate set by the chosen driving mode, both with options that prevail comfort, performance, fuel consumption and a configurable one in terms of steering firmness, engine response and engine retention.

The interior of the Volkswagen Golf GTE

Golf has an advantage in terms of consumption if urban routes abound. It manages to spend almost a liter less than the Mercedes and reduces extra-urban spending by almost 30%. Surprisingly, on the open road we verify a practically identical consumption between them, in the environment of about 6 l 100 / km which, in reality, is not a figure to brag about – 4.6 l / 100 km the Toyota Corolla spent on the same route -, although it is correct for incognito sports cars like these. And if the demand increases, the Golf again acquires some advantage, which added to a slightly smaller fuel tank (40 l instead of 35), allows you to space the stops to refuel a little more.

The hybridization has loaded them with kilos, especially the Mercedes, which exceeds the Volkswagen by almost 100 kilos, and conditions their behavior. The demand on its chassis increases, its lateral inertias increase and the demand for a brake system with proven capacity in both cases. The increase in weight, of course, can show some shortcomings if we insist on driving at wild rates in areas of curves …, although not in general terms. In those conditions, the Golf may turn out to be somewhat more efficient than the mighty A250e And it comes close to that in the exquisite sense of poise even at high speed. Of course, both transmit sound when driving on rough asphalt and, especially the Mercedes, advise to “secure” when you approach speed bumps or high pedestrian crossings, without prejudice to a frank pothole, with a feeling of quality.

Mercedes A 250e

VW Golf GTE vs Mercedes A-Class 250e: our technical data

Technical data

Mercedes A 250e 218 CV

VW Golf GTE 245 CV

Average consumption5.4 l / 100 km 5.2 l / 100 km

Road consumption5.8 l / 100 km 5.8 l / 100 km

City consumption5.0 l / 100 km 4.2 l / 100 km

Acceleration 0-50 km / h2.65 s 2.98 s

Acceleration 0-100 km / h6.37 s 7.13 s

Overtaking 80-120 km / h in 4th4.67 s 4.15 s

Braking 100-0 km / h37.73 m 37.09 m

VW Golf GTE vs Mercedes A-Class 250e: captive audience

The Mercedes A-Class can be defined as an extroverted design car, defined to attract young audiences to a brand with a traditionally mature audience, while the Golf remains as recognizable as ever both in its design and in elements such as the driving position. The driver sits slightly lower and there is less misalignment between the seat and the steering wheel than in the A-Class, which can contribute to a more natural position that reduces invisible fatigue on a journey. In these conditions, the rear seat occupants can also feel a bit more cared for, benefiting from more generous access and larger glazed surfaces, which can contribute to improving the feeling of relief – although the dimensions of width and space for the rear seats. legs are similar. Of course, the Mercedes translates its larger size into a somewhat more capable trunk, longer and with a lower loading plane than that of the Golf, which can boast a more generous loading mouth.

The interior of the Mercdes A 250e

Its duality of electric cars with high performance capacity, the perception of quality and intangibles such as the brand or product image make our protagonists very appealing cars for the car enthusiast. All of this translates into a high starting price, above 40,000 euros. Much more in the case of Volkswagen, which equals the price of the GTI with DSG gearbox also with 245 hp, exceeds that of the Tiguan eHybrid and is almost 5,000 euros above the A 250e. It is true that it adds a plus of equipment, with elements such as Travel Assist – ultra-assisted driving with reading of traffic signs, indications to improve consumption, active cruise control and lane maintenance, among others – complemented with elements such as piloted damping DCC or information projected on the windshield. The A 250e is no less striking, which exceeds the usual Mercedes standard equipment, although it is located in its line of optional equipment configurable on a whim, either based on individual elements or grouped in packs that can reverse the difference in the initial price of these two impressive vehicles.

Because deep down that’s what they are. Two vehicles that, like the best illusionists, can make us take everything we see in that show as true. In this case, economical driving and without local emissions in daily commutes, taking advantage of the energy acquired in our home or work based on slow recharges, with a potential capable of satisfying the last desires of sportsmanship ready to manifest itself, in both cases with pleasure. of very high use in any circumstance.