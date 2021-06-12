VW freaks out on plug-in hybrids

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Updated Friday, June 11, 2021 – 13:58

The brand offers this technology in seven cars, from the Golf to the Touareg. The electric autonomy reaches 71 km, although they are not for all budgets: the cheapest starts at 33,200 euros.

“At first, people may have bought a plug-in hybrid for the benefits of the ZERO label, but now they are also buying a plug-in hybrid for the energy savings it entails.” say those responsible for VW about the motivations for buying these cars. Some models that, they also admit, are not reaching the predicament they expected despite the help of the Moves III, which reduces the purchase invoice by 5,000 euros if we give in exchange a car that is at least seven years old.

It is true that, while the new car market grows by 40% in 2021 (highly conditioned by the pandemic in 2020), the segment of plug in It has multiplied by four, going from 3,500 units last year to almost 14,000 this year. Which has meant that its share rose from 1.9% of total sales to 3.9%. At Volkswagen, this percentage is still higher, but marginal: on average, they account for 10% of its registrations, being almost equal to those of 100% electric. And that, despite the fact that they have the widest offer among volume manufacturers, and only surpassed in the total market by German premiums.

Plug-in hybrid variant of the Golf

Only German premiums have more offer

In total, seven cars with nine versions: Golf (two variants), Passat, Passat Variant (family), Tiguan, Arteon and Arteon SB (familiar) and Touareg (two other models). Cars with powers ranging from 204 hp (Golf eHybrid) to 462 hp (Touareg R) and autonomous in electric mode between 48 km (both Touareg) to 71 km (again the Golf eHybrid). In the rest of the cars, it ranges between 50 and 64 kilometers.

In any case, enough to cover the needs of daily displacement of 95% of users, who do not travel more than 50 km according to the brand’s studies. And they are data from Germany, remember, where people live further from city centers than in Spain. And this, when the medium-term horizon already points to future PHEVs that will have up to 100 kilometers of range in zero emissions mode. Mercedes, in fact, already has cars of these characteristics.

Volkwagen Arteon SB

We drive the Arteon SB, the big news

Our test drive focused on the Arteon SB, for ‘shooting brake’. In other words, the variant with a sports family body of this saloon. A model of almost 4.90 meters long, very attractive to the eye and with a huge space in the rear seats. The trunk cubes 455 liters, a good figure, but not as bright as the 565 liters of the versions with traditional motorization. The ‘fault’ is the battery, of 13 kWh of capacity (only the Touareg have a greater, with 17.9 kWh) and 135 kilos of weight, whose recharging in a domestic socket requires a little less than six hours.

Volkswagen Arteon SB interior

We start the route with 36 km of electric autonomy. The first part is a first 40 km route with a city, highway and highway, which takes us to a town on the outskirts of Madrid. We are respecting the limits, but without making a slow drive and we still managed to arrive with five km of reserve. The average consumption that it has given us is 18 kWh. It’s nothing to write home about, but it’s not over the top either. Throughout the journey we have been in 100% electric mode, which is where the car starts as long as it has a minimum charge.

Once at the intermediate stop, we make a loop of another 30 km, already all the time on secondary roads and with what we had left in the battery. We are going fast and in the GTE program, which maximizes performance since it offers the maximum potential of the car: 218 hp and a torque of 400 Nm. We also play with the two gear modes: the sequential manual forces us to be on the lookout all the time, since it does not downshift by itself. The B is much more sporty, which is 100% automatic, but enhancing energy recovery. That is why, on occasions, it over-retains the car. In the end, we completed the route with an average consumption of 3.9 liters of gasoline and 11.6 kWh in the case of the electrical part.

Prices from 33,200 euros, with discounts and Moves III

Then, just to give ourselves a treat, we repeated the second part of the tour with the Touareg eHYbrid with 381 hp and 600 Nm of maximum torque.. I have always liked this large SUV because of how well it performs for its size and this version confirms it. In fact, I have gone quite a bit faster than with the Arteon, the power differential is evident just by stepping on the accelerator and the body does not wobble excessively with the sportier program, which also acts on the suspension. I don’t even bother to look at the consumption data since they pass it to me with the battery at zero. Officially, the average electricity consumption of this model is 24.2 kWh.

There is only one plug-in version of the Tiguan SUV

Volkswagen’s PHEV range starts at 33,200 euros that the Golf eHybrid costs. The rate already includes launch discounts and Moves III support. A Passat saloon (218 hp) goes up to 36,550 euros, the Tiguan (245 hp) costs 36,100 euros and the Arteon SB that we have tested, 39,300 euros. In the case of the Touareg (72,870 euros for the eHybrid and 85,080 euros for the R) there is no possibility of official purchase aid since the price without taxes is above the limit. In addition, the brand gives 1,000 euros to help install a recharging pole. With good judgment, it also includes two cables: the old Schuko and a Type 2 Mennekes.

The Touareg R PHEV is the most expensive model: it exceeds 85,000 euros

