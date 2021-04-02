VW decide between Spain, France and Portugal to install one of its battery cell factories

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 11:40

The Government and its determined support for the plant will be the key for the German consortium to choose our country.



Herbert Diess (i), president of VW Group and Wayne Griffiths, of Seat. Afp

The Volkswagen Group yesterday raised that, to supply all its electric vehicles in Europe, it will need a battery production capacity for a total of 240 GW, through six 40 GW gigafactors. We haven’t made the decision yet [de si una de esas plantas] be located in the south of France, in Spain or in Portugal, he explained Thomas schmall, Head of Technology for the Volkswagen Group.

Spain aspires to have this battery factory provided that the Government promotes it and that it has part of the European recovery funds. Hence, it is on the roof of Pedro Sánchez’s Executive to win the game to Portugal and the south of France to achieve the location in our country of a battery cell production factory. Installation of a battery cell plant would carry a strong investment rather than a strong job offer, given the high automation of these plants.

From the car company they complain about the confusion to which the messages of the different members of the Government have led between the battery cell production plant and the battery cell assembly factor. Of the latter, there are already in Vigo, Almussafes and Martorell to supply battery packs to the plug-in hybrid vehicles made in Stellantis Vigo, Figueruelas and Madrid, in Seat Martorell and in Ford Almussafes.

UNIFIED CELL

On the other hand, Schmall made this announcement during the Volkswagen Group Power Day in which the unified cell was presented, which will allow strong cost savings in the manufacture of batteries.

Production of these unified cells will start in 2023, and the German group expects that 80% of electric vehicles of all brands manufactured in 2030 have these batteries.

The design of the cells will be the same for all vehicles, which reduces the complexity of the most expensive element of the electric car which is the battery. In addition, this unified design will be able to house different chemical processes battery, depending on whether it will be for an access or low cost model, for a generalist or for a premium segment. Cost for an access model is reduced by 50%, Schmall said, allowing quickly lower the price of these vehicles.

In parallel, the German group sold agreements with energy operators. Among them, Iberdrola, which supply green energy to four production centers of Seat in Spain and VW Navarra, in addition to its more than 600 dealers that the German consortium has in Spain and Portugal of all its brands. The agreement could be extended to other countries according to the president of the electricity company, Ignacio Snchez Galn, who signed his signature during the Volkswagen Group event.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more