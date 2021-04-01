VW blames two former Group CEOs for ‘dieselgate’

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – 12:45

Martin Winterkorn, former president of Volkswagen, and Rupert Stadler, of Audi, sued by the Group.



Martin Winterkorn (left) and Rupert Stadler at the 2014 Volkswagen Group general meeting.

More than five years after the dieselgate earthquake, which struck on September 23, 2015; after more than million and a half files scrutinized, 1,550 interviews conducted and 32 billion euros spent Between fines, compensation and judicial minutes, the Volkswagen Group has concluded in blaming two of its executives as responsible for the disaster. It has not transcended how much he wants that responsibility to amount in millions of euros, but the German Group already has filed the lawsuits.

The former president of Volkswagen, Martin Winterkorn, and the former Audi executive, Rupert stadler, are those indicated by the consortium by do not act to avoid the trickle of diesel engines so that they passed the emission controls and of not informing the board of directors. Volkswagen is suing them for damages caused by non-compliance under the regulations of their companies, ruled the Group’s supervisory board, which was convinced that Winterkorn violated its duties of due diligence by not explaining the context of use of unauthorized program functions of TDI 2.0 engines nor did he respond promptly, honestly, and fully to questions from U.S. authorities that they discovered the deception of a hidden software that falsified the data of polluting emissions of those propellants.

Rupert Stadler was, according to the German Group, negligent in failing to ensure that the diesel engines developed by Audi they will be examined before being used.

Winterkorn said in a statement through his lawyers that he rejected the accusations. Dr. Winterkorn is aware that the supervisory board is required to evaluate potential claims and possibly affirm them. Therefore, seek clarification of those questions in consultation with Volkswagen AG, was expressed in the statement.

Winterkorn was forced to resign as CEO of Volkswagen just a week after the scandal broke, while Stadler remained at Audi until the Volkswagen Group decided to terminate his contract three years later. The Audi executive then denied any involvement in the ‘dieselgate’, although after the accusation Volkswagen remains silent.

