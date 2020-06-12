Telefónica, the blue elephant, which its president José María Álvarez-Pallete had to put to dance, is at its worst in the stock market, it falls 28% so far this year, despite Telefónica being one of the sectors that should behave best in the pandemic and indicated by analysts as the first to emerge from the crisis.

So why does Telefónica continue to fall on the stock market?

The market talks about technology and telecommunications, and they are betting more on the first than the second, But Telefónica is more in telecommunications, since its most important income comes from the part of services to individuals and companies, and the great debt that Telefónica has -this has been talking about for years-, makes the analysts not finish to look favorably on the company.

Look at the Telefónica historical chart, increasingly closer to the next support than to achieve a comeback would be in the stock market.

In fact, the latest report by UBS on the sector, the investment bank bets more on its competitors than on Telefónica, does not seem to give much of a “merger” strategy offering content and football, while Vodafone does gives stock market tour betting exclusively on third party content.

Much debt and payment for football does not seem to slip into the portfolios of large investors at the moment on the stock market. The bets are different and without these great investors taking positions in Telefónica the company has a hard time getting out of the rut.

The dividend is the only great asset that leads to the Telefónica meeting, a dividend of more than 8% at the moment, although it bets on the so-called ‘scrip dividend’, one part in shares and the other in cash, which is much less interesting for fund managers who like to invest in companies with high dividends. Blackrock, BBVA and Caixabank are having latent handicaps in their positions in the operator, only the dividend offers help to remain in the companies as reference partners and the pressure they are putting on Telefónica is notable for Pallete to be able to give a return to the actual situation.

The Chairman of Telefónica also brings to the shareholders’ meeting one of the two great milestones that the company had and is provide a solution to its UK subsidiary, with the merger with Virgin at least the English part of the company will be able to have a journey that today has remained stagnant, it will manage in the coming months to make cost synergies and cross-sell products. But investors do not seem to have been moved by the operation, since it was announced, the company falls more than 7% on the stock market.

The great ‘milestone’ that Telefónica does not bring to the meeting is get rid of all your business in Latin America of the company, and to remain alone with Brazil, that is the great news that the market expects and that according to the economic data that the coronavirus is leaving, it does not seem that in the short and medium term it will be able to be done, since it is one of the areas that are suffering the most, not only at the health level, but also economically, so it will be difficult to find buyers or partners who want to put money to the valuations that Telefónica is looking for, so they will either not occur or will be with significant losses for Telefónica.

Pallete has been president for more than four years, and more than 20 years in the company, he already knew the challenges he had for the new vision of the company, and it is true that the moment has not accompanied him, but all the measures he is taking It seems that they fall short in obtaining the approval of the markets, and it does not seem that things will improve in the next two years. Arriving at the shareholders’ meeting with the price below 5 euros is not a good baggage for many excuses we have.

The good alliances you are making Telefónica with Microsoft or Google to increase the digital transaction of the company and that it is part of the new income levers, are minutiae compared to its main business and while these new income lines are interesting, it will take years, and in the short term they will not bring great joy to investors.

Recall their data, the revenues associated with broadband connectivity together with services beyond connectivity represent 65% of total service revenues, two percentage points year-on-year driven by the company’s focus on data monetization and digital services, while the weight of voice and access is reduced by one percentage point up to 33%. Thus, revenues from digital services reached 1,895 million in January-March and grew 6.3% year-on-year

If we look at the assessment that our Telefónica Premium Indicators, we can see that the company is still suspending in the stock market, it continues with a score of 3 out of 10 possible points and far from the approved one (5 points and above all very far from being a good value in the stock market (from 7.5 points we consider that It is a good time to enter into these actions).

We clearly see how the value has been bearish and our indicator (red color) has barely been above the share price, an unequivocal sign that it should not be in the value.

