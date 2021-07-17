Vulnerable

By Carla Erika Ureña *

Run on social networks the citizen campaigns #ColectaMilagro #ConCausa and # NiñosSanosNiñosFelices valid until July 18, in order to collect, through the groups @ConCausaMx and @NarizRojaAC 5 million pesos, which will be used to purchase medicines and chemotherapies for low-income children in Mexico who suffer from cancer, since due to the known shortage of such supplies in public health hospitals, it is practically impossible for the parents of the infant patients to have resources that allow them to acquire what is necessary, first, to preserve the lives of their sons and daughters and secondly, to improve their quality of life.

However, the serious consequences of shortages on health and the potential risk of loss of life are not limited only to patients in childhood: women who currently suffer from breast or cervical cancer are in the same situation, many of them , mothers of families to whom the pandemic has brought the loss of employment (according to Inegi data as of May of this 2021, one million 363 thousand 287 women lost their source of income, a figure that represents 83.6% of the total of people who left the Economically Active Population due to the health crisis). In addition to the above, private entities such as the Breast Cancer Foundation (FUCAM) stopped receiving public financing through the government and, having been constituted as non-profit institutions and therefore, lacking their own resources, they have been exceeded in the free care they provided to women suffering from this deadly disease that largely depends on early detection and timely medical follow-up for remission, for which they have been forced to reject new patients for treatment.

Let’s go further: It is estimated that, as of April 2021, the covid-19 pandemic has left 195 thousand children orphaned in Mexico; inexplicably, the federal government has decided that more than 15 million vaccines remain in storage, instead of accelerating the process of inoculation to the general population, with the latent and foreseeable risk of the loss of more lives that add up to almost half a million of lives calculated by excess of mortality as a result of the appearance of SARS-CoV-2 in Mexico, of which clear signs of another mortal wave are already being seen. To the above, will we add to the number of pre-existing orphans, girls and boys who as of today lose their mother, if not due to covid, due to cancer ?; We have already lost more than 1,600 children who were denied the opportunity to defeat cancer and the right to fight for their lives due to the shortage of drugs and chemotherapies in public health institutions, what percentage of our childhood and with it , of our future, are we willing to lose ?; Are we as a society willing to face the costs that the emotional, economic, educational, training and psychological helplessness of the orphans of the pandemic and the shortage of medicines and chemotherapies will generate us all? It is time for the citizen demand to be unanimous: life and health for all, now!

