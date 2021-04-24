Vueling launches the Flex Pack rate to provide flexibility when modifying tickets

The airline Vueling has launched this Thursday a new rate called Flex Pack, which allows customers modify your destination, date and reservation name with a launch price of two euros per person and journey and up to 48 hours before the flight.

The company belonging to the IAG group has detailed that it is a way of “adapt to the new environment” once mobility restrictions are progressively lifted thanks to vaccination, according to a statement on Thursday.

Vueling recalled that it continues to offer flexibility to all its customers also in pandemic-related cases (Covid-19 positive, quarantine, contagion from a partner) and applying all government recommendations.

The commercial director of Vueling, Manuel Ambriz, has indicated that the company is prepared to offer a “lot of options” to customers as the current situation improves and the authorities lift restrictions.

Vueling, in the context of a pandemic, has increased bulk measurements personal which is placed under the seat up to 35x20x20 centimeters.