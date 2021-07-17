Vucetich reveals new prospects in the Flock heading to Apertura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara closed their preseason with a victory over the Tuzos del Pachuca and now they are preparing for the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, a championship for which they will arrive with a couple of interesting prospects.

In an interview for the club, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of Rebaño Sagrado, pointed out that during this preseason they were able to work with several players who showed good things and deserve to have more minutes in the first team.

Also read: Javier San Román reveals mismanagement in Liga MX, “Irarragorri is the boss”

“I think this preseason will leave me very satisfied, because we are observing three or four players who will be very useful to us in the next tournament and that sometimes they are not given that confidence.”

This preseason has served the DT a lot. Vucetich says there are 3 or 4 items that fill his eye and he claims they can be trusted to give you more minutes. What youth players will we see this season? @Chivas pic.twitter.com/Ctueydz8ok – The Leaders (@_los_lideres) July 16, 2021

Vucetich commented that the work they did during these weeks allowed him to observe the players at a level closer to what will be the 2021 Apertura, so he now knows how they will respond to the demands during the championship.

“Precisely to be observing the processes carried out by each of the players. We give them a responsibility in encounters that are already more real, with people already of the first level. He leaves us a very clear answer about how each one is, what level they have, the physical, the technical, the tactical and above all the psychological, to see who we can count on immediately “

By not having reinforcements for the first team, Chivas included several Tapatío players in the preseason, in addition to using players who normally do not see minutes with the first team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: