Vucetich launches a message to Chivas fans prior to the 2021 Apertura

Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, sent a clear message to the fans of the Rebaño team for the start of the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX.

Vucetich, in a statement to Pressport, asked the Chivas fans to have confidence in the team for the 2021 Apertura and to give their support, as he believes they can do a good job to fight for the Liga MX title.

“That they trust, support, the team is more Mexican than ever. We must have that confidence, support a team that ventures to work with pure national and that will seek to give results to the satisfaction of the people,” he said.

| Víctor Vucetich sends a message to the fans of @Chivas. “That they trust, support, the team is more Mexican than ever. We must have that confidence, support a team that ventures to work with pure national and that will seek to give results to the satisfaction of the people.” pic.twitter.com/WSzEjZFeMm – PressPort (@PressPortmx) July 16, 2021

“The objectives are well defined. We are conscious of giving the players the responsibility, giving them the support. We are going to support them well with all these young players with great talent,” he added.

It should be remembered that Chivas will debut in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League against Atlético San Luis on Saturday, July 24 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on the Akron Stadium field.

