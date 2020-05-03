Two weeks after relive the first world title in the club’s history, won in 1992, the São Paulo fan made a new trip in time and was until December 12, 1993, the date of the 3-2 victory over Milan that won the second championship at the Tokyo National Stadium. The match was replayed this Sunday by TV Bandeirantes and commented by the club on social networks. “A goal of destiny”, was how the club remembered the title goal, noted by Muller.

One of the highlights of that transmission commanded by Luciano do Valle did not even call attention at the time: Rogério Ceni, at 20, was filmed more than once while watching the game alongside Juninho Paulista on the bench. The camera was focused on the attacking midfielder, who was already treated as a great promise and entered Palhinha’s place in the final stage.

In fact, Palhinha opened the scoring of the decision. Although Milan played better in the first half, with the ball on Massaro’s kicking crossbar, São Paulo went to the break in advantage thanks to a brilliant collective play.

Three minutes into the second half, Frenchman Desaily kicked the ball so unassumingly into the air that the São Paulo quarterbacks didn’t even see where Massaro came from to draw. But a well-crafted new play, this time completed by Toninho Cerezo, put the Brazilian team at an advantage.

Milan would equalize again in the 35th minute, with Papin, which only made the São Paulo title more tasty. The title goal came in the 41st minute of the second half, with Muller, taking advantage of Cerezo’s launch. It was unintentionally, obviously, but in tricolor history it is registered as the most beautiful heel goal of all time.

It was the squadron commanded by Telê Santana making history again in front of a great European. The ten Milan line athletes have competed in the World Cup over the course of their careers – although that year’s European champion was Olympique de Marseille, who lost his place at the World Cup due to a corruption scandal.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 3 x 2 MILAN

Date: 12/12/1993

Place: Tokyo National Stadium – Japan

Public: 52,275 paying

Referee: Joel Quinou (FRA)

Goals: Straw at 19min of the first half. Massaro at 3 minutes, Cerezo at 14 minutes, Papin at 36 minutes and Muller at 41 minutes of the second half.

SAO PAULO: ZettI, Cafu, Válber, Ronaldão and André Luiz; Doriva, Dinho, Toninho Cerezo and Leonardo; Muller and Palhinha (Juninho). Technician: Telê Santana.

MILAN: Rossi, Panucci, Costacurta, Baresi and Maldini; Albertini (Orlando), Donadoni and Desailly; Massaro, Papin and Raduciou (Tassoti). Technician: Fábio Capello

