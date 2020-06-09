Visual Studio Code is an excellent code editor, and one of the tools most used by developers. But it is also a Microsoft product and that causes rejection among many users. For this reason, initiatives such as VSCodium arise, which seek take advantage of the program … but opting to ‘demicrosoftize it’.

Of course, it does not help to lessen the distrust of those users, the fact that, although VS Code is an open source tool, the binaries it offers for download are not.

When accessing the code is useless

How is that? Because the code that is exposed for free consultation on GitHub Redmond Company Adds Telemetry Features That Collect Usage Data And, as already happens with Windows itself, it refers them to Microsoft to “help improve their products and services.” This is possible because the VS Code free license is not the GNU Project GPL, but the MIT license, which allows to develop proprietary software from open source.

It is true that the user has the option to disable telemetry reporting (changing in the Preferences section the value of the variable “telemetry.enableTelemetry” from “true” to “false”), but the possibility that Microsoft ends up adding other functionality, which may even go unnoticed.

Something must be made clear: VSCodium is not a fork of VS Code. A fork involves starting from a certain version of a software and developing it on your own from that moment, but each version of VSCodium is generated from its VS Code equivalent. The VSCodium project is more of a script repository that, from the code hosted in the VS Code, they compile a binary-free version of that.

VSCodium has binaries for Windows, Linux and Mac.

These binaries, once installed, offer an aesthetically identical code editor to VS Code, with the only exception to the name and icon of the application.

VSCodium interface.

At the functional level there does not seem to be any major changes … with one exception: VS Code extensions marketplace only allows use with Visual Studio products, so we will have to resort to websites such as Open VSX Registry, which collect “extensions for publishers compatible with VS Code”.

