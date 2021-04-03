VR6: history and peculiarities of the first Volkswagen caprice engine

If there is an engine that represents the Volkswagen Group today, that is the peculiar W engine, but the history of W architecture has an origin and that beginning is called VR6 thruster. Volkswagen has always been a manufacturer that has liked to experiment in terms of engine design, and proof of this is this analysis where we will learn about the history and peculiarities of the VR6 design. Become a myth by many and never understood by others, the truth is that the VR6 was born as a whim and is still very present in different brands of the group, although not in the way we think.

As Volkswagen has shown on other occasions, the VR6 was born to respond to technical demands, but also to create a brand image

If we say that the VR6 was born as a result of a whim on the part of Volkswagen, we do not say it because, and that is Its original design dates from the late ’80s to respond to a range of higher-performance cars, as well as a mechanical offer according to North American standards., a market where everything that was inferior to V6 or V8 sold little and badly. Thus, the German engineers began to work on an architecture that would respond to these needs, adding new demands such as creating a very compact size engine that would reduce costs compared to the competition’s V6s.

The end result of this engineering work was the VR engine, an engine that combines the concepts of V mechanics – with two connecting rods sharing crankpin -, with a cylinder arrangement that can be considered practically in line. The concept was not new, and in fact Models like the Lancia Fulvia with its V4 engine have already opted for this idea before.. With a narrow V of just 10.6º or 15º between benches, the main advantage of VR engines is the fact that they can use a single cylinder head, having as added a need for space in the engine compartment little greater than that of a 4-cylinder in-line.

With that, VR6s can be installed in compact front-wheel drive vehicles, even in cross-sectional arrangement, being compatible with different types of gearboxes and even with all-wheel drive schemes. A priori they are all advantages, since once the problems of space requirements had been solved, these engines even made it possible to achieve high displacements to respond to the needs of the market.

Although the Volkswagen group still manufactures and uses V6 engines, they have nothing to do with the VR6

But no, obviously the VR6 engines were not all advantages and therefore failed to win the favor of the industry, an industry where over time we continue to see that V6s with 60º or 90º angles between benches are still the preferred option. The main disadvantage of VR or narrow V motors is in the concentration of heat that is generated in the cylinder head, and that is that we have 6 cylinders working in a very small space. This represents a challenge in terms of heat dissipation, and although in series production engines it has not resulted in problems since Volkswagen worked a lot on the reliability of the VR from the beginning, it is something to take into account for the excess stress that it causes in the ignition system (coils, spark plugs and cables).

In operation they are engines that are characterized by offering some “fair” basses, with its best work area in the upper-middle part and with a high consumption in any driving style accompanied by a quite smooth and progressive operation, although not as much as the best V6 or L6. That said, its peculiar design gives off an attractive sound and a very progressive driving feel, from which it invites us to use the gearbox to always move in its ecstatic zone, the last 2,000-2,500 laps. In addition, one of its great virtues was precisely to find it in compact size cars, where very rarely a manufacturer has dared to install 6 cylinders in Europe.

Throughout the history of the VR6, the Volkswagen group used this engine in many very different models, from the Volkswagen Corrado to the Audi TT, through the Porsche Cayenne, the Skoda Superb, the SEAT León and thus a long list of models that includes sedans, compact cars, sports cars and SUVs. During all this time the VR6 underwent continuous evolutions that modified its displacement with displacement of 2.8, 2.9, 3.0, 3.2 and even 3.6 liters, finding versions with 12 or 24 valve cylinder heads, but always with atmospheric aspiration. Models such as the Golf R32 MKV (250 hp) or the Passat R36 (299 hp) became the last notable hits of the VR6 in Europe, although its disappearance from the old continent due to environmental regulations did not mean the true end of its manufacture, since still survives in the North American market thanks to the Volkswagen Atlas.

The VR6 and its prolific descent

As a curiosity, it is important to note that the design of the VR6 was the origin of other equally curious engines at Volkswagen. On the one hand we find the V5, which was actually nothing more than a VR6 with a cylinder removed. But older, we must emphasize the fact that from the VR6 Volkswagen created its most illustrious engines, well directly as it is the 6.0 W12 that has powered its most luxurious cars (Volkswagen Phaeton and Audi A8) in addition to the bulk of the Bentley range with powers exceeding 700 hp. In fact, the Volkswagen W12 Nardó was nothing more than a suggestive experiment to show that the creation of a 12-cylinder from the fusion of two VR6s could work really well. Or indirectly, well The VR6 also served to create the true origin of Volkswagen’s W engines, creating a VR4 setup that brought the Volkswagen Passat with W8 engine, and that later it would continue to evolve to give life to the Bugatti Veyron and all its successors by combining 16 cylinders in rows of 4 cylinders with powers that reach 1,600 hp today.

