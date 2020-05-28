Few, to say the least, can be compared to BBC Doctor Who, the longest-running Science Fiction TV series in television history, since began airing in 1963 and, after a 16-year hiatus with a film in between, it went back into production from 2005 to date. Basically it tells the adventures of Doctor, a Lord of Time who explores the universe in his spaceship, the Tardis, camouflaged as a blue British police box.

Doctor Who in VR

In the Olympus of the cult series and with 55 years of history, Doctor Who is an institution in itself who has created a franchise of all kinds of products that also recently broke a very important barrier, since his last doctor has been, at last, a doctor. And after almost 60 years since its creation we have seen uA woman plays a role that 12 male actors had previously played. Jodie Whittaker is the thirteenth doctorAlthough we will not see it this 2019 because during this year there will be no new season of Doctor Who. Technically there won’t be, but the BBC is preparing one of those specials in the series that fans love so much. A really special special, because it will be the first chapter of the series to be issued entirely in Virtual Reality.

The doctor, in an animated version for the Doctor Who VR special

Called ‘The Runaway ’, the BBC has announced that it will be a short episode of about 12 minutes, a duration that will seem short for fans, but is that it will be a canon chapter in the series and in VR, which will allow us to iEnter us no less than inside the Tardis and have an absolute view of the doctor’s ship. And how could it be less, Jodie Whittaker will appear in an animated version that will guide us through the interactive story. And is that the idea of ​​interacting with the Tardis in VR is already a promise that the Whovians will love.

In the middle of the action

In this way, thanks to VR we will become “the champion of the Doctor”, and we will help her to solve a deadly threat – will they be the Dalek? We would kill to have a VR head-to-head with the Weeping Angels without a doubt – being “at the very center of the action.” The chapter, which will have music by the regular composer of the saga since season 11, According to Akinola, is being created by the BBC in association with the animation company Passion Animation Studios, the authors of the visual part of the great Isle of Dogs by Wes Anderson, or the music videos of the Gorillaz group.

At the moment there is no date, nor is the exact duration, the plot or what devices will be available. But what if there is a desire to see what will be an innovation in 55 years of a series that has always sought both to innovate in special effects and never lose its identity. VR reaches the series as we see, since although there are productions already in VR, Virtual Reality technology had not yet reached IPs of the caliber of Doctor Who or Star Wars, which announced in 2018 the series Vader Immortal, an official VR production for Oculus.