VozTelecom launches a channel program for UCaaS partners | News | Communications

VoiceTelecom announces a new channel program to attract switchboard resellers, Microsoft partners, and ICT integrators.

“The channel has been to date and will continue to be fundamental for the digital transformation of companies in our country, and in particular for the migration of traditional communications systems to cloud solutions”, which is why we have renewed our program of channel to adapt it to the strong growth forecast of the market and the current needs of telephone switchboard distributors, Microsoft partners and ICT integrators, with a very attractive commission plan that increases their income in attracting customers, in addition to maintaining the relationship of billing as well as personalized support by the partner with their clients ”, he explains Xavier Casajoana, CEO of VozTelecom.

According to data from the international consulting firm Cavell, the growth of the Spanish UCaaS market will reach 31% by the end of 2021 (Cavell)

There are several factors that explain the explosion that this market will experience, with growth estimates above 20% per year, adding by 2025 more than three million new extensions in the cloud to the nearly two million existing at the end of 2020. The adoption of teleworking by companies, the digitization of processes, the need to unify communications and collaboration between employees to ensure business continuity make the change from current solutions based on physical switchboards, with clear limitations, is accelerating in most organizations regardless of size and industry. Companies require solutions that allow them to combine face-to-face and remote work and ensure operations in any circumstance, and this is only achieved in 100% digital environments by creating workspaces that allow unifying communications and collaboration.

To achieve this, companies adopt cloud-based solutions, such as Centrex virtual switchboard of VozTelecom that in addition to offering fixed and mobile communications, allows access to functionalities that are not available in a traditional physical switchboard, such as integration with the CRM or ERP to improve customer service and commercial monitoring, or access advanced functionalities such as call usage statistics and their control, access to recordings, and call center and contact center services that are increasingly in demand by companies.

In addition, the Centrex virtual switchboard allows you to use the Microsoft Teams app as if it were another extension of the company’s virtual switchboard, thus unifying telephony with one of the most widespread collaboration applications in the business segment, regardless of the location of the employees or the device they use, and be it a landline, a mobile or a computer. Consequently, the Microsoft partner channel has before it a new business opportunity that it can successfully develop with the support of VozTelecom.

In addition, the Gamma subsidiary offers new partners a portal to develop their marketing plan with specific tools and materials to help them migrate their customers from a traditional switchboard to Centrex as well as to generate new opportunities, without the need for the partner to have to invest time and resources in its development and thus be able to focus on the sale, installation and support of these solutions in its clients.

“With our new channel program, the partner will have not only an attractive short-term growth and revenue model, but also the most complete and competitive cloud communications solution on the market, as well as the necessary tools for the development of business opportunities and support from VozTelecom to offer its clients a personalized and professional treatment ”, says Xavier Casajoana.