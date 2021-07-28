VozTelecom and its growth in the Spanish market

To develop your strategy, VoiceTelecom has the support of Gamma, Gamma Communications, the parent company of VozTelecom and a leader in cloud communications for companies in the United Kingdom with a European presence in the Netherlands, Germany and Spain. Gamma has experienced sustained growth in the first fiscal quarter of the year and expects the positive momentum to continue thanks to the good development of the economies in which it operates after the pandemic, as the business market is anticipating.

VozTelecom has always anticipated the market by offering solutions adapted to the needs of companies. During the pandemic, the Centrex virtual switchboard has enabled thousands of businesses to quickly adapt; Now Centrex evolves offering new features to adapt to the new reality, in which the need for cloud solutions that guarantee business continuity, the implementation of teleworking and having 100% digital solutions has become essential. The need to unify communications and collaboration means that the change from solutions based on physical switchboards, with clear limitations, is accelerating in most organizations. In this sense, Centrex has recently incorporated new functionalities that are already essential for many companies, such as the use of Microsoft Teams as an extension of the virtual switchboard unifying in a single tool the communication and collaboration needs, the integration with the company’s CRM to increase sales through telephone calls and the improvement in the customer service, or access to a statistics module on the use of calls and their control. And, as an additional differential compared to other solutions on the market, Centrex allows the use of fixed and mobile extensions interchangeably without the need to use additional applications on the mobile, so users can transfer calls, see the status of the extensions, activate the recording of calls or use the integrations with the CRM or Teams, both in fixed and mobile extensions. In addition, the Centrex service can be extended with specific ‘Contact Center’ functionalities to respond to the omnichannel communication needs of companies, where customers choose through which channel they prefer to contact and be contacted, either through of the conventional telephone, webchat or social networks.

VozTelecom has an extensive network of partners and specialized Service Points; but within the strategy of leading the UCaaS market at the national level, it has recently launched a new channel program specially designed to incorporate new figures, such as telephone switchboard distributors, Microsoft partners and ICT integrators. In the new plan, partners will have their own demand generation plan and a very attractive commission plan for attracting customers, they will also be able to maintain the billing relationship and personalized support from the partner with their customers.

For this, partners have a portal to develop their marketing plan with specific tools and materials to generate sales opportunities, allowing partners to focus on sales, installation and customer support. With the new program, the partner will have an attractive short-term growth and revenue model, and the most complete and competitive cloud communications solution on the market.

VozTelecom, from the hand of Gamma Communications, has the best communication and collaboration solutions, and especially, with an essential professional distribution channel to be able to offer a close and quality customer service to companies. A channel that, with the support of VozTelecom, will be able to participate in a successful and profitable way in the growth that the UCaaS market is experiencing and that will continue to expand in the coming years.