Voz a tu voz concert makes emerging artists visible – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Natalia Lafourcade and Mónica Vélez lead Voz a tu voz. Women weaving their voices into a song of love and equity, a project in which a group of established singer-songwriters provide visibility to emerging artists. Its first action will be a virtual concert with 22 singer-songwriters that will be broadcast this Friday from 4:00 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, SACM.

Ely Guerra, Joy, Julieta Venegas, Mon Laferte, Paty Cantú, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Lafourcade and Mónica Vélez among other artists, will alternate with Daniela Spalla, Elo Vit, Nicole Horts, Paz Curt, Vivir Quintana and more new talents.

The promoters of this initiative announced the concert and highlighted the importance of making female voices heard. “It is time for each of us from our places to be part of this movement, the waters are moving and that causes us to open our eyes,” said Lafourcade, who shared that thanks to those “troubled waters” that have shaken recent feminist struggles , he realized that he has suffered violence.

“Many times they asked me that question and I said no, because I have been able to do my career, I have the personality of a bull, I go against barriers and fight, I have composed since I was 14 years old and I did not believe that I was in my world, but precisely Seeing these brave women who come out to claim their rights, made me think about where the violence was in my life and I found those moments in which I was singled out, I was told that I could never stand on my own, I discovered the violence Within my relationships, I experienced violence without realizing it because it comes from education, from how television sets up misconceptions about love and precisely from love we want to promote change, provide horizontal support, violence is present in many ways , both men and women practice it sometimes without realizing it and I think it is time to support each other ”.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Although they are aware of the inequality in general and in particular in their field, both were alarmed to discover that only seven out of every hundred songwriters who collect royalties are women. So they decided to make themselves heard, with the slogan of supporting singer-songwriters who are starting their careers, or have little time in the industry, but a talent worth supporting.

Mónica Vélez explains that “it is one of many initiatives that are being developed and growing, there is She is the music, or Nuclear Energy, we trust that at some point that fabric will be touched to sustain itself. We have the support of the SACM, its president Martín Urieta who considers that women are divine and we are all planting this forest that in 10 years will have many trees ”.

His project, he adds, “is a sum of dreams that come together in a symbolic space. We want to help make female composers visible, there are a lot of them, talented, incredible, luminous, fantastic, warriors, what there are not enough microphones, credits, concerts. We seek to sow to create a better author society and reach a point of equilibrium ”.

For Natalia Lafourcade, this is her way of “closing with music a month that has everything, the commemoration of women implies not only celebration, but also remembering the number of struggles behind, issues that we have to solve immediately. Music has an abysmal force, for some reason that I still cannot understand and do not want to, music can pierce our chest, heart and connect directly with our sensitivity, it is very exciting to see how today so many artists realize this power and we are giving direction to the art we make, not only for the fun of it, but because we know that we can positively affect those who are listening to us ”.

The Voice to your voice concert. Women weaving their voices in a song of love and equity will be broadcast this Friday, March 26, starting at 4:00 p.m. on Facebook Live of @SACMoficial and YouTube Live of SACM MX, with free access.