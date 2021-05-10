Voyager 1 detects stable plasma emissions beyond the Solar System

The most distant human object, the Voyager 1 probe, has made another historic discovery. The data you are sending us from a distance of more than 22.7 billion kilometers reveals that space is not as empty as we thought, fOutside the Solar System there is a constant amount of plasma. And Voyager 1 has data to prove it.

The Voyager probe, launched in 1977, has been traveling through space and away from Earth at full speed. Finally in the last few years got out of the Solar System and now he is going through the heliopause, “unknown territory” for us. The data it sends from there is the most revealing, showing how much we still have to know. And it’s not the first time he’s done these things.

A faint but constant buzz

In a new study published in Nature, scientists have explained Voyager 1’s discovery in recent years. Is about a constant, persistent and long-lasting buzz. At a very low frequency, just 3 kHz, this hum is evidence of plasma in space.

Plasma is matter that is so hot that electrons have been stripped from atoms, resulting in ionized gas. Plasma is actually the most common and we can find it both on Earth and close to us in space. The funny thing now is where it was found: in the middle of nowhere, in interstellar space.

Previously, Voyager detected strong plasma disturbances that were caused by the oscillations that the Sun causes with its ejections from the corona. However, for the past three years Voyager has been recording a much smaller but constant amount of plasma. This gives us to understand that in outer space and beyond the influence of the Sun there is also a significant amount of this matter.

The signal has persisted for almost three years. Considering that Voyager 1 travels at a speed of 61,000 kilometers per hour it means that this plasma is in an area of ​​at least 1,500 million kilometers. Taking these data into account, scientists can map the plasma beyond the Solar System.

The next question to solve is what generates this plasma if it is not our Sun. Likewise, why was this plasma not detected until three years ago. Voyager is expected to last several more years before it loses all its energy, years in which hopefully it will reveal more data about deep space.

Via | Phys

More information | Nature