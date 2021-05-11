Voyager 1 continues to amaze and detects the hum of interstellar gas

Voyager 1 is a technological marvel that has earned a place of admiration in human history. The space probe, launched in September 1977, has far exceeded the expectations of its original mission and continues to provide something to talk about despite its age-old technology. Recently, your instruments they recorded the drone of interstellar gas, as published by Cornell University.

The emission was detected by Stella Koch Ocker, a doctoral student in Astronomy at the American university. And he did it after examining the data that came from the Voyager 1 instruments, more than 14 billion miles away.

“It is very weak and monotonous, because it is in a narrow frequency bandwidth. We are detecting the persistent and faint hum of interstellar gas, ”Ocker said. Cornell researchers say the finding helps to understand how the interstellar medium and the solar wind interact. But that’s not all, as scientists can also study how the solar system’s heliosphere ‘protective bubble’ forms and modifies according to the interstellar environment.

In this way, Voyager 1 continues to show its worth in understanding what is happening in the farthest reaches of space. To think that almost four and a half decades after its launch it would continue to send information to Earth, did not appear even in the most optimistic plans. Fortunately, the scientific community has valued the contributions of the probe and intends to continue taking advantage of them.

The team behind the investigation believes that there is more low-level activity in interstellar gas than previously thought. “This allows us to trace the spatial distribution of the plasma, that is, when it is not being disturbed by solar flares,” they indicated from Cornell.

Voyager 1, the technological marvel that continues to amaze

Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech.

“Scientifically, this research is a great feat. It is a testament to the amazing Voyager spacecraft. It is the gift that engineering has given to science, and that continues to provide, “said Stella Koch Ocker.

Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012, and has since traveled through interstellar space. NASA’s probe is the farthest man-made object from our planet, being almost 23 billion kilometers today.

The original instruments continue to function, although little by little, functions are eliminated to extend the energetic life of the explorer. Both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are expected to keep at least one instrument on until 2025.

Anyway, from the Jet Propulsion Lab they have explained that the probes will remain within the scope of the Deep Space Network at least until 2036.

