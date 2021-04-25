Vox’s strategy to normalize hate speech

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, during a rally on April 21, 2021 in Navalcarnero, Madrid. (Photo: Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press via Getty Images)

When the political scientist Ana Salazar was given a photo of the latest Vox electoral poster hanging in the Madrid Metro, it was not believed that the image was real, and she thought it was a hoax. Finally, the posters did exist; the only hoax that was there was the information given by the far-right party about unaccompanied foreign minors.

The Government, associations and political parties denounced the use of these posters as a way to “criminalize” minors, and although the Prosecutor’s Office requested their immediate withdrawal for constituting a possible hate crime, a Madrid judge has rejected it.

Just three months ago, Twitter had to temporarily suspend the Vox account for incitement to hatred against Muslims during the Catalan electoral campaign. For the Madrid campaign, the party led by Santiago Abascal has taken another step in that line, making racism, xenophobia and political humiliation its main flag to win votes in the May 4 elections.

What is hate speech

Hate speech is not new, but in recent years it is of particular concern to institutions. “We are witnessing a disturbing wave of xenophobia, racism and intolerance, with an increase in anti-Semitism, hatred against Muslims and the persecution of Christians. Social media and other forms of communication are being exploited as platforms to promote intolerance. Neo-Nazi and pro-white supremacy movements are advancing, and public discourse is becoming a weapon to reap political gains with incendiary rhetoric that stigmatizes and dehumanizes minorities, migrant …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.