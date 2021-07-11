Vox’s plagiarism of Trump that copies even threats to the press

Santiago Abascal and Donald Trump. (Photo: REUTERS)

Vox has the press on its target. It is not new, but rather custom, it has been that way since the beginning of its political career, but its strategy becomes more sophisticated and worse as time progresses and it gains space in the institutions. He has gone from generic complaints for alleged misrepresentations, inaccuracies or ideological affinities far from his liking to direct accusations against professionals and media, with their consequent vetoes and blockades.

This week, the far-right party has crossed the remaining red line: instigating its followers against the editor of the satirical magazine El Jueves, indicated with his name, surname and work address, after the publication of some cartoons about the “Voxura Gang”. “It is possible that many (…) begin to demand responsibilities when they see him leave his office on the Diagonal de Barcelona,” says the statement.

This communication plan is not at all spontaneous, the result of a specific anger, but a planned strategy that pays them off. Shake the hornet’s nest and mark the one they believe is an adversary and even an enemy. Nor is it original: those of Santiago Abascal are copying the communication of former US president, Donald Trump, who rejected traditional media with high doses of victimhood, turned to social networks to control every last word of his messages, played with the viscerality, with emotions and easy messages and marked distances with the parties with management experience.

Vox is not doing badly. To the press, of course, yes, Article 20 of the Constitution suffers. When it made the leap into national politics, the far-right party already made a blacklist of media and professionals with whom its commanders could not speak, informants who were also vetoed from entering its headquarters and who were outside the institutional communication channels for training. Trump did it on several occasions, but the strength of the country’s journalistic associations prevented that blockade in both presidential events and those of the Republican Party.

Read more

CNN has an open process in court for leaving its correspondent in the White House without accreditation, after which Trump’s heavy hand was softened a bit. However, the coronavirus crisis once again raised its tone and came to directly attack at least eight journalists from the media NBC, ABC, FOX, CNN, PBS and CBS. She has even threatened jail time for leaks, and 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl is still under protection today due to death threats she received after Trump dropped out of an interview and later accused her of “prejudice, hatred and bad Education”.

After the rejection-frame (which has affected, for example, the PRISA Group media, such as El HuffPost), came attacks on informants, who have been directly accused of manipulation and lack of rigor in their social networks, with their names and accounts, which has caused them to suffer waves of attacks by the followers of the formation. In their strategy of “all journalists are bad”, they have hit from all sides, from the most progressive flank and the most conservative, putting nicknames and basking in the images of boos to the press in their campaign events.

Until reaching the star at the door against the editor of El Jueves and president of RBA, Ricardo Rodrigo Amar. The Federation of Associations of Journalists of Spain (FAPE) has denounced this as an attempt to “intimidate” journalists and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), for their part, warned that Vox is crossing “legal limits”, ” not only the ethical ones, which he has ignored for a long time, but the legal ones ”, he warns. “When these signs are made, there are brains who use it to attack, hit and, in some cases, murder. Let’s hope it does not come to this case ”, warns its president, Alfonso Armada. They have been joined by numerous critical voices from political formations, although for now both the Popular Party and Citizens have remained silent in the face of the aggression.

North American inspiration

What Abascal does against the media finds inspiration in the US, in the Trump campaign that began in 2015 and in its subsequent development during the last legislature in the White House. A line copied by leaders of other countries, such as Brazil, Poland or the Philippines, populists raised or consolidated during the economic crisis of 2018 who, in their eagerness to distance themselves from the known, have also gone for the press.

As the American analyst Brian Tashman of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) explains, which has been systematically documenting Trump’s attacks on the “nasty” press, there are a number of essential points in this anti-media strategy. The first is that being against the press becomes, among its people, “a merit.” The fight with the media sells, journalists fall regularly – if the euphemism is worth it – and victimhood creeps up. Once installed on that winning horse, it is time to delegitimize the work of the press, which is why “complaints of manipulation, anger against large groups and direct targeting of journalists begin.”

“These types of politicians do not need the big media emporiums, because their message does not go through the traditional channels. They rely on social networks, which they control 100%. They boast of being outsiders and never forget blows to the classical media when they rarely go to them ”, he indicates.

Abascal, like Trump, is equally little given to press conferences, he moves better by sending messages on Twitter or calling events with militants and supporters, in which the press has little space and is physically confused with the clá. It is part of the “loss of respect”, another of the phenomena documented by Tashman. And what is not respected is not feared.

In terms of content, we are talking about a communication very oriented to consolidate the ideas of the voters and to mobilize those who have not yet decided to vote. Trump’s victory in 2016 “was achieved in large part by the mobilization of the undecided” and in them Vox found an important barn in the 2018 regional elections, the first in which it acceded to parliament.

UCLA analyzes indicate that special emphasis is placed on segmenting messages, for a very varied audience, with accounts by territories (you just have to enter Twitter to see how many there are, from towns and provinces), which shows a good knowledge of the citizens to whom it is addressed. The idea is to “control the information cycle” from beginning to end, generating content that sometimes has “the appearance of news without being news”, putting debates on the networks that distract, divert attention or serve to probe and portray other parties.

It does not matter if it is with false data, such as the poster of unaccompanied minors in Madrid, or with proposals that are sometimes little cooked, as it initially happened with the parental pin. It is launched, it is debated, attention is concentrated. Going against the tide or out of time also works, as when all the parties put up the multicolored flag for LGTBI Pride and they boast of leaving only “the flag that unites all Spaniards”, the official one.

All of this is best promoted in the networks, “because their own convictions are reinforced in a way that is not achieved with the independent press, not with a pamphlet. The weight of the emotional is important, of the positions of white or black, without nuances, and of militancy. That is why some people in the US felt that they should undertake a crusade against media or presenters that Trump did not like and they appeared frequently reviled on his Twitter. It is the time of post-truth and alternative events, an expression that came out of the White House ”, he deepens.

Vox’s tracking data on networks such as Instagram surpasses that of older parties such as the PSOE or the PP. In that network they have 648,000 (plus Abascal’s 817,000), on Facebook they have 466,000 (over 501,000) and on Twitter they have 443,000 followers (plus 597,000 of their leader).

The evangelizer

Just that expression, so successful in the Trumpist masses and so embarrassing in the media, came from Trump’s main adviser on press issues, Steve Bannon. He was one of the founders of the far-right news page Breitbart News, a site that became a gathering place for Trump supporters, who contributed to his victory in the 2016 US presidential election.

Bannon, after leaving the United States badly, installed his headquarters in Italy. Europe, in general, has been a fertile ground for this type of behavior, which initially violates the founding principles of the Union, but “the rise of the extreme right” and “the lack of classical political responses” led to growth that , in Spain, stars Vox.

There has been no direct work by Bannon with Vox for their campaigns, as has happened with Matteo Salvini or Marine Le Pen, with whom there have been common messages worked on and debated. It is recognized that in 2018 the former Republican adviser – later imprisoned and pardoned by his friend Trump – held meetings with Rafael Bardají, current member of the Vox National Executive Committee and former adviser to José María Aznar. “Bannon bets on Vox for Spain”, published the match on his website.

Bardají has ​​confessed on several occasions, however, that Bannon offered them “his technological device to move through social networks with the appropriate messages, test ideas and carry out an American-style electoral campaign.” From there come strategies from the beginning of its takeoff, such as the payment of some posts in networks, especially about security, immigration or feminism, the use of impact videos, the war in the mud with journalists and the reinforcement in forums. A plan that Manuel Mariscal Zabala has made curdle, with techniques such as “behavioral microtargeting” to learn about the psychology of people when consuming or voting or the fine analysis of data.

Just as Bannon put Trump on the crutch of his own medium created in the usual way but far removed from true journalism, Vox is today the owner of a newspaper. He is the owner of the digital La Gaceta de la Iberosfera, belonging to the Intereconomía Group, acquired by the Disenso Foundation on October 12, 2019 and with Abascal among the trustees. Use the domain of the old Business Gazette, sunk and with unpaid workers pending.

The Movement, which is the name of the kind of club for far-right parties that receive Bannon’s support and advice, has an office in Brussels from which they lobby. In it, they have declined to assess whether Vox has recently contacted them, or vice versa, to work on common principles. Does it enter into your bets to form an International of the alt-right, of the extreme right, populist or nationalist parties? The only answer is: “your balance is successful.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE