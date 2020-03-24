For some reason, the Vox political party decided this weekend to highlight the work of “the Spaniards in the countryside” attacking in the process against the artists’ union of our country. “Spain can live without its puppeteers, but not without its farmers and ranchers. Today, as always, thanks to all the Spaniards in the countryside for your work.“, he wrote on his social networks with a photo of Javier Bardem, Pedro Almodóvar and Eduardo Casanova.

Paco León was just one of the many anonymous and well-known people who decided to respond to these incendiary words. “I am deeply saddened to read this … this is a hate crime. This cannot be said by a political party that wants to consider itself a Democrat, “he replied, citing the original publication.

Actor and director Paco León

“We are more of artists, actors and directors who do not intend to turn culture into a political sect,” Vox replied to Paco León. “By the way, few colleges gave you during the filming of ‘Aída’“he added, referring to his mythical role as Luisma. It is striking that the far-right party chose only to respond to his criticism among the many received since Sunday.” Against darkness, light. Against hate, love. Against stupidity, culture, “the actor and director later published, avoiding mentioning any other account.

Anabel Alonso and Cepeda also respond

Without going any further, Anabel Alonso also quoted Vox’s tweet to make a play on his defense for farmers: “What is clear is that Spain can live without people like you, that the only thing you sow is hatred” . “You, neither culture, nor agriculture. Nostalgia for dictatorship“added the actress and presenter later.

Cepeda, contestant on ‘Operación Triunfo 2017’, was another of the “puppeteers” who added to the criticism of the formation of the extreme right. “Message from a puppeteer to the asshole who keeps this account. Also thank all the foreign and immigrant day laborers who collect your harvest“, he wrote, referring to the proclamations and xenophobic measures promoted by Vox.” There can be no more disgust, “the singer sentenced.

