Vox will denounce the “alleged” threats to Iglesias, Marlaska and Gámez appearing as a popular accusation

The political formation Vox has announced on its official Twitter that it will denounce these “alleged” threats by appearing as a popular accusation. “We want the police and judicial investigation to determine who or who are the authors of these letters“says the tweet.

This decision has been announced after Pablo Iglesias left the electoral debate on Cadena Ser on Friday morning after a scuffle with Rocío Monasterio by failing to get Vox to retract his doubts about the sending of letters with bullets to the candidate of United We Can in Madrid.

“We do not believe anything about the Government,” said Monastery this Friday morning after both Iglesias and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, have received letters with bullets and death threats. He has insisted on these words during the debate between candidates, causing Iglesias to decide to abandon him.

Shortly after, both the official Vox account on Twitter and numerous party leaders have shown their support for Monastery on social networks and they have mocked the anger of Iglesias. “Do not cry, Pablin,” has asked the general secretary of Vox in Congress, Macarena Olona, ​​who has urged the leader of Podemos to “hold the pull” in front of “a free woman.”

“You have 10 days to resign”

The threats have been reported in police stations. In the case of Grande-Marlaska, the letter was received this Thursday at the headquarters of the Ministry with a postmark dated April 19.

Inside there was a writing that read verbatim: “You have 10 days to resign. The time to laugh at us is over. National Police, Civil Guard. Time is against you for pops. “Inside there were two unimpaired cartridges of caliber 7.62×51.

The director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, received the letter yesterday, denouncing these events to the Central Operational Unit (UCO). The envelope was received by his Dispatch secretary in the early afternoon and contained inside an anonymous threatening note with a 7.62 mm caliber cartridge.

The leader of Podemos and candidate for the Community of Madrid has also been sent a letter of these characteristics this morning through offices of the Ministry of the Interior. Inside were two bullets from the Cetme type rifle, as confirmed in sources of this training. Iglesias will also denounce these events.