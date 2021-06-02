Vox takes out a poster of “coup plotters” and a PSOE deputy responds by remembering his great-grandfather

The deputy of Vox Pablo Calvo has taken this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies a poster that could read “coup plotters” next to the ERC logo.

All this during the Commission on the Rights of Children and Adolescents, where he assured: “We too, under equal conditions with respect to the Republican parliamentary group and in the use of freedom of expression, we also wanted to display this poster of ‘Golpistas ERC ”.

“We are also going to state that from now on, whenever Mrs. Dantas displays the ‘fora Vox’ or ‘stop Vox’ sticker again, we will display this poster,” he continued in reference to ERC deputy María Carvalho Dantas, who he usually shows that sign in his speeches.

After that, the PSOE deputy Omar Anguita Pérez has responded to the Vox deputy by pulling from memory.

“I don’t have any poster, but I really like the poster of the Vox parliamentary group. As the great-grandson of a prisoner by the Francoists, it seems poetic to me that Vox intervenes with a poster that says ‘coup leaders’, he assured.

“I do not know if it will be the Law of Historical Memory, but I like that the masks of the past fall,” he has settled.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.