Vox has expanded the complaint it filed at the end of last April before the Supreme court against the Government of Pedro Sánchez for his management of the coronavirus, and now charges the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, a crime of serious imprudence resulting in death for not having taken the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the covid-19.

As reported by the party of Abascal in a statement where he reports the expansion of the complaint against Salvador Illa, he finds that the minister has been able to commit serious crimes of imprudence resulting in death of articles 142 and 142 bis of the Penal Code in its aggravated type, in an ideal contest with two separate crimes of serious negligence injuries (articles 152 and 152 bis), as well as in crimes against the rights of workers for omission of the Security Measures, which are provided for in article 316 of the Penal Code.

In its brief, the training explains that, on January 24, a few days after Illa assumed the portfolio of Health, the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), which directs Fernando Simón, published a technical document, the first of the texts prepared by this department on the threat, which included measures that should have been adopted to prevent the spread of the pathogen in Spain.

Deleted document

A document that also included warnings from the Carlos III Health Institute about this serious public health threat, according to this part. The text was published on the website of the Ministry of Health and would have been deleted on March 30, at the height of the pandemic.

The training also refers, in the complaint, to the Technical Report, dated February 10, 2020, issued by the CCAES, called “Rapid Risk Assessment”, which already indicated the form of virus contagion, transmission and condition including of asymptomatic patients.

“The most relevant thing is that there is complete agreement between the scientific knowledge of the coronarvirus that appears in the report with the current knowledge about the severity, the frequent symptoms explained in detail and its lethality”, explains the legal representation of Vox in its written.

The training denounces the contradictions of the actions by the Minister of Health because while they communicated that there was no risk and that it was controlled in public appearances, the managers of Health received instructions to suspend all permits.

Proceedings requested

Among the measures requested, the training led by Santiago Abascal requests the Supreme Court to free the Office of the Carlos III Health Institute to send all communications received from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention or the Ministry of Health, from this European body as well as from any other international body such as the WHO.

He also asks that the Carlos III Health Institute provide all reports made since December 31, 2020; that the communication relationship between the Carlos III Health Institute and the Ministry of Health, as well as any public body, be collected. Another of the steps requested by Vox is the statement of Fernando Simón and Marina Pollán Santamaría, director of the National Center of Epidemiology Carlos III Health Institute.

government

Vox has filed the complaint against the chief executive and his government “liberticide for the crimes of serious imprudence resulting in death, serious negligence injuries and crimes against the rights of workers for omission of security measures.”

Abascal communicated the decision after the PSOE denounced Vox to the State Attorney General’s Office, considering that the training has been able to incur possible hate crimes, insults and slander by various messages directed from its official Twitter profile against the Government and the socialists.

That same day, Vox also filed a complaint before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) before the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra; Councilors Chakir el Homrani and Alba Vergés, and the Secretary of Public Health, Joan Guix, for the management of the Generalitat during the coronavirus pandemic.