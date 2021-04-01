Vox registers a complaint against Marlaska in the Supreme Court after the cancellation of the dismissal of Pérez de los Cobos

Vox has submitted a complaint in the Supreme Court against him Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, whom he accuses of alleged crimes of obstruction of justice, reprisals and prevarication for the removal of the colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos as head of the Command of the Civil Guard in Madrid, whose dismissal was annulled by the National Court.

The training he leads Santiago Abascal also extends its claim against the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, for the same criminal offenses (articles 464 and 404 of the Penal Code).

In a statement, Vox also attributes to the three positions of the Interior leadership the resignation of the Deputy Director of Operations (DAO) of the Civil Guard, the General Laurentino Ceña, that he resigned from his post one day after the resignation of Pérez de los Cobos.

This Wednesday the training demanded the resignation of the head of the Interior after the reinstatement of Colonel de la Benemérita in his former position, as also raised by PP and Ciudadanos.

The Central Contentious-Administrative Court 8 of the National High Court considered that the dismissal of Pérez de los Cobos at the end of March of last year it is “illegal” and therefore renders it without effect to restore him to the head of the Command of the Armed Institute in Madrid.

After analyzing the facts and the resolutions adopted in the dismissal, Judge Celestino Salgado affirmed in his resolution that the “loss of confidence” alleged by Interior to dismiss him was motivated by not reporting the development of investigations and actions of the Civil Guard in the operational framework and of the Judicial Police on the judicial investigation opened to the until now Government delegate in Madrid José Manuel Franco, in what is known as the ‘8M’ case for the authorization of mass gatherings, including the feminist march on March 8, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Complaint filed

After that and in his letter addressed to the Supreme Court, the Legal Deputy Secretary of Vox, headed by Marta Castro, recalls that a year ago filed a complaint for these same facts and it was filed “for not constituting a crime or providing sufficient evidence.”

Now and as a result of the judgment of the National High Court, Castro emphasizes that there is evidence that the dismissal of the colonel of the Civil Guard was “unmotivated, arbitrary” and, furthermore, it was directly related to “the request to carry out an openly illegal activity.”

Specifically, Vox refers to the request to provide information on the investigations ordered by the Court of Instruction number 51 of Madrid, by the cause of 8M that affected Franco then, recently appointed president of the Higher Sports Council, although it was later shelved.

For the training, the “real reason” for the alleged loss of confidence was “not agreeing to undertake a manifestly illegal act requested from the highest levels of the Ministry “.

“It involves the express recognition of the commission of the crime, for which Grande-Marlaska is responsible, for which it is stated that the linking ministerial interests with an arbitrary procedure, with evident deviation of power, and, in addition, lying publicly, in view of the demonstrations carried out since May 2020, “says the Vox complaint.

Finally, the Legal Vice Secretary predicts that it will be “difficult to avoid” a investigation for trespass, obstruction and retaliation against the Interior dome.