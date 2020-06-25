The great anger that Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban starred in the last ‘Saturday deluxe’ is going further than their protagonists thought. Not only presenters from other programs have given their opinion on this, but also politicians like Almeida, mayor of Madrid, and Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox.

Santiago Abascal and Jorge Javier Vázquez

Now Vox has wanted to go a step further and, after seeing the behavior and speech that Vázquez proclaims in ‘Sálvame’, the far-right party has begun to promote a boycott of advertisers towards the Telecinco program. Thus, have posted a message through their social networks aimed at those brands that appear during your advertising breaks.

The tweet is aimed at « Advertisers of ‘Sálvame’: Endesa, Fiat, Grupo Ybarra, Sandía Fashion, LaLiga, Gispele Denis, Fairy, Galería del Coleccionista and Bluesblock », to whom, after mentioning them, it exposes: « The best advertising what can you do is to announce that you stop financing a program that humiliates millions of Spaniards«

The compilation video

This message is accompanied by a video in which they have collected moments in which they believe that the presenter’s attitude was not the most appropriate, such as when he told Olvido Hormigos that what he has done is « a bastard. Goodbye Forgotten, until never « , to which she reproached: » You can only say what you want us to hear « , but Vázquez was not silent: « You are one of the dirtiest people who has gone through ‘Saturday deluxe’ ».

Vox has also recovered the moment in which Jorge Javier commented that « this program is about reds and fags. And whoever does not want to see it, do not see it » or when he said that « it seems terrible to him that in this country and in other programs This type of talk show is given wings on television. There should be no voice. It is a game that insults me. » He made reference to Vox and the danger of « whitewashing fascism », so it continued: « I will try to never have a voice in this program because it seems to me a huge mistake. It is like supporting the Falange or parties that support the dictatorship. «