Vox presents its 4-M campaign in the ‘Red Square’ of Vallecas and denounces the Bukaneros for threats

Less than a month before the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4, Vox presents its candidacy this Wednesday afternoon in the Plaza de la Constitución, popularly known as ‘Red Square’, from the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas.

He will do it after a days controversy over the place chosen to launch his campaign -which will present the candidate Rocío Monasterio, accompanied by the president of the formation, Santiago Abascal- and after doubts arose about the authorization of the City Council and the Government Delegation to celebrate the act, to those who have asked that “there is no impediment whatsoever “to” exercise the right to freedom of expression. ”

Controversy also due to the complaint presented by the match against the Rayo Vallecano football team, ‘Bukaneros’, faced with the “threat of a boycott” of its presentationn. Bukaneros has broadcast on social networks a call to gather at six in the afternoon in the same square where Vox celebrates the event, while other neighborhood organizations have called for a peaceful rally in the neighboring Nica square, also in Vallecas.

Latest news from the Vox campaign event in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas