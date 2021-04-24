Vox now says it will denounce the “alleged threats” against Iglesias and Malaska

The Vox political party has announced that it will denounce the “alleged death threats” against Marlaska and Iglesias appearing as a popular accusation. “We want the police and judicial investigation to determine who or who are the authors of these letters,” he has collected on the social network Twitter.

The controversy comes from the letter that Interior received this Thursday, in which Pablo Iglesias and Fernando Grande-Marlaska have been threatened with death with two bullets from Cetme. Bullets that correspond to what is still the basic endowment rifle in different schools and bases of the Spanish Navy and in units of the Civil Guard and also of the National Police.

In parallel, this Friday the Vox candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has refused to condemn the threats to Iglesias in the debate organized by the SER network on the occasion of the 4M. The candidate of United We Can in the Madrid elections, Pablo Iglesias, has left the colloquium after Monastery has questioned the veracity of the death threats made against Marlaska and Iglesias.

Vox has boasted of having thrown Iglesias out of the SER. “We have kicked him out of the SER debate and we will soon kick him out of Spanish politics,” said Monasterio after blow up the 4M electoral campaign. In this way, the chain has advanced the closing of the debate after the departure of Pablo Iglesias and the announcement by Ángel Gabilondo and Mónica García that they were also leaving because they did not agree with the attitude of Rocío Monasterio.

After the refusal of several candidates to hold new debates, in reference to Pablo Iglesias, from Unidas Podemos, and Mónica García, from Más Madrid, who have said that they will no longer debate with Vox, and after what happened this Friday in the electoral campaign, The Sexta has decided to cancel the debate scheduled for Monday 26.

More Madrid and United We Can have concluded that they will not discuss with Vox any more in this campaign. “There are no conditions to debate like this. No more shows given to the extreme right. This has been the last. To sweep them away at the polls,” has announced the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

After what happened on the radio, Edmundo Bal has urged the regional president and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to say that “he will not govern with Vox”. “With all the more reason it is essential that Madrilenians realize that for the future of Madrid not to depend on radicalism and one of the extremes must vote for Cs,” he said in statements to the media on the Cuesta de Moyano.

For her part, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has shown in favor of sharing space with all political parties and that it is citizens who decide at the polls, although he has stressed that one should not have “the minimum tolerance” with violence and threats. In addition, he has advocated “giving room” to “everyone” because it is what belongs in a “democracy” and that it is the citizens who give their “verdict”.

The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has shown his support for Pablo Iglesias and Fernando Grande Marlaska after the threats received. “Entrepreneurs condemn violence in all its forms, respect for people is above any idea. For this reason, we want to show our solidarity, “he wrote on Twitter after the controversy between Iglesias and Rocío Monasterio.