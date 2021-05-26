Vox knocks down the land law and fans the flame of the electoral advance in Andalusia

Just a few days ago, and as a result of the migration crisis in Ceuta and the reception by the Board of 13 minors from the autonomous city, Vox once again threatened the Government of PP-A and Cs with not supporting any initiative that It will not bear your signature or will not be part of the previously signed agreements. And yesterday, after announcing in the morning that there would be a “show” in the plenary session in the afternoon, they kept their word in an unprecedented session in the legislature so far, that starts to wobble as the Board loses the necessary arithmetic support from its budget partner.

The Parliament welcomed this Wednesday the debate on the entirety of the Law of Promotion for the Sustainability of the Territory of Andalusia (List), known as the new land law, a norm that both the Board and Vox had described as “key” for this mandate and which was designed to reduce the processing times of urban projects by half, among other issues. United We Can for Andalusia defended in the Chamber the amendment to the totality that it had presented and the surprise came when Vox, which had supported the law in its decree phase, He announced that he would abstain from voting on the amendment.

The president of Parliament, Marta Bosquet (Cs), then delayed the voting for an hour, something unusual in the plenary dynamics, at which time nerves began to surface among the members of the Government, gathered in groups in the courtyard of the old Hospital of the Five Wounds and without stopping talking to each other and on the phone. But if there were negotiations, they were of no use, because finally the whole amendment went ahead with 50 votes in favor of the left, 43 against (although PP and Cs add up to 47) and Vox’s 11 abstentions, so the law will return to the Governing Council.

The deputy and former parliamentary spokesman for Vox, Alejandro Hernández, admitted that the “deficiencies” of the new norm “could be corrected under normal circumstances via amendments”, but «Lack of confidence It prevents us from processing this law with the Government parties, ”referring to the document signed by the Board in which it undertakes to welcome 13 of the immigrant minors who arrived in Ceuta. In addition, he added, “it is incompatible to raise, as we are doing, the requirement of elections with the processing of a law of such depth as this one.”

What happened this Wednesday becomes, after several ordains that in the end were in borage water and after the approval of up to three budgets, in the hardest blow suffered by the Government of Juanma Moreno in the two and a half years of legislature. Y calls stability into question of which both the popular and the vice president, Juan Marín, have always boasted.

However, this Wednesday the PP-A assured, hours before the parliamentary session, in which to whom “it would be better today” that the elections be brought forward it would be Moreno himselfBut he insisted that the president’s intention is “to exhaust the legislature.”

Public Health Law

The land law was not the only blow that Vox dealt to the Board on Wednesday. And it is that the express reform of the Andalusian Public Health Law that the PP-A and Cs intended to carry out in Parliament by a single reading – for which the unanimity of all groups is required – did not even reach the Table of the camera when announcing Vox that it would not support it, despite the government having the votes in favor of the left. This modification would help the Board to confine perimeter those municipalities with a high incidence of coronavirus without going through the judicial process. Those of Abascal allege they do not agree with the two drafts they have received in relation to this change, since it “limits the fundamental rights” of citizens, although they assure that they are willing to continue talking. From the PP-A, they regretted Vox’s decision and did not rule out submitting a bill to amend the standard through ordinary processing, although this would take several months and would make sense of a measure that the Board wants to be able to apply at this time of the pandemic.

Precisely yesterday, the territorial committees of the eight provinces again reviewed the data in the Andalusian municipalities and only Lora del Río and La Campana, in Seville, exceed a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, so the Board will request the endorsement of the TSJA to be able to close them.