Vox knocks down one of the star laws of the Andalusian Government and demands early elections

Vox begins to materialize its threats to the Andalusian Government for the reception of 13 immigrant minors from Ceuta. This Wednesday, the land law, one of the star proposals of the Executive, has prevented the processing in Parliament. He has also overturned a decree of financing of local entities and has taken the opportunity to demand early elections, something that the president, Juanma Moreno, continues to rule out.

Vox’s turn has led him to abstain in an amendment to the entire land law presented by Adelante Andalucía (Podemos-IU) and supported by the PSOE, which has meant overthrowing one of the main laws of PP and Cs for this legislature.

Minutes before Vox had already opposed a decree for the financing of autonomous local entities – which the Government has managed to save thanks to the support of the PSOE – and this morning it was confirmed that it would not allow unanimity to urgently approve a reform of the Andalusian Public Health Law.

Yes, the tax reform that was agreed with Vox has gone ahead, which had been presented to two bands, although exactly the same, by PP-Cs and PP-Vox.

The hardening in the position of the extreme right was noticeable since three weeks ago they changed their spokesperson, Alejandro Hernández, for Manuel Gavira. In just twenty days the new spokesman has issued warnings to the Government about the agreements, there have been ultimatums, he has asked for the electoral advance and finally announced that they would not support any initiative that did not bear his signature.

“We are beginning a new time and any initiative that does not have the signature of Vox will not be supported,” the ultra-right spokesman announced last Thursday.

Santiago Abascal himself called an event on Sunday in Seville, in front of the doors of the Palacio de San Telmo, …

