Vox dynamites the 4-M campaign

Ortega Smith, Abascal and Monasterio (Photo: EFE)

“Pablo Iglesias Turrión, you have let our parents and grandparents die. Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment. Your time is running out ”. A letter with this message was received at the Ministry of the Interior, inside there were four rifle bullets. There were also letters for Fernando Grande-Marlaska and for the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez.

And a few hours later, the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, was dispatched like this: “I don’t believe in Iglesias and the Government, nothing.” This has caused an earthquake in the Madrid campaign, which has also been shaken when Vox crossed several red lines. The UP leader asked her to condemn what had happened in the SER debate, she refused and made generic allusions. “Get out,” he said. And Iglesias did it, who abandoned the ‘face to face’, as Ángel Gabilondo and Mónica García would later do.

A total turning point in the campaign, in which UP and Más Madrid refuse to see more of the extreme right on the sets. With direct consequences: La Sexta and RTVE have canceled their debates scheduled for next week. A campaign in which the very concept of democracy, respect and Vox’s attitude towards violence are already at stake.

Vox has become the only possible ally of Ayuso, a situation that would never be accepted in countries like Germany or France

The extreme right had already raised the tone to unsuspected levels just a few days ago with the poster placed in the Puerta del Sol Cercanías station with xenophobic overtones and in which the best unaccompanied foreigners are criminalized. The Prosecutor’s Office even asked for his withdrawal, but a judge has allowed him to remain exposed. All this has created an unbreathable climate, which permeates the entire pol …

